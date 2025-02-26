Chelsea fans staged a protest at Stamford Bridge against the club owners three years after they took over

The London club beat relegation-threatened Southampton 4-0 after the protest to return to winning ways

Head coach Enzo Maresca addressed the fans during his post-match conference urging for their support

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca addressed the fans after they staged a protest outside Stamford Bridge to demand for better conditions for the team from the owners.

The American consortium led by Todd Boehly and backed by asset management firm Clearlake Capital have been owners of the club since Roman Abramovich was forced to sell in 2022.

Enzo Maresca waves to Chelsea fans after the 4-0 win over Southampton. Photo by Justin Tallis/AFP.

They have invested over £1 billion in the squad but have yet to have any noticeable effect on the first team, with the majority of the investment going into signing young players who are not ready for the first team.

This has infuriated the fans, the majority of whom are not pleased with the state of the team after hitting a rough patch since December, leading the fans to stage a protest.

The protest was held outside Stamford Bridge before the team took on Southampton, a match they won 4-0 to return to winning ways after three consecutive losses.

Maresca addresses Chelsea fans

Maresca, speaking during his post-match conference, as quoted by Sportskeeda, appealed to the fans to get behind the team as they are going in the right direction.

“First of all, I was focused on the game, so I didn’t know about the outside. Then, the only thing I can say is that at this moment the fans have to trust us because we are in the right process and the right direction,” he said.

The protest started before the match despite Maresca claiming he was not aware of it. He reiterated that the team is moving in the right direction and the fans have to trust them.

“I said many times that since we started, we have been top-four for most of the season. That means we’re in the right direction, the club is in the right direction,” he said.

“And I especially think they have to trust the players because they’re doing a huge effort every day to bring this club where they have to be, which is in the Champions League.”

Fans have recently urged the manager to tweak his formation recently, amid poor results and injuries to key players including striker Nicolas Jackson.

A Chelsea fan aims dig at Arsenal during their protest at Stamford Bridge. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

According to Goal, Portuguese attacker Pedro Neto has been played as a centre-forward and he has contributed to three goals in the two games he has been deployed up to.

Jackson won't be back till April, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker is expected to keep his spot in that position, particularly with fellow winger Noni Madueke, whom they contest for the same position also injured.

Chelsea fans chant Mourinho’s name

Legit.ng reported that Chelsea fans chanted Jose Mourinho's name during their protest against the owners at Stamford Bridge ahead of the win over Southampton.

Their former manager was accused of racism in Turkey and the chanting is seen as a support, while many see it as a call for him to return to the club for the third time.

