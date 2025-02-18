A footballer having a defined release clause is one of the easiest means to complete a transfer on a club-to-club basis

Neymar Jr’s transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain was made easy because of his €222m release clause

Some top players have release clauses that could make signing them easy in the summer transfer window of 2025

The summer transfer window of 2025 is looking promising and will be an exciting one, with some top stars in Europe expected to be on the move to new clubs.

Some players will have multiple suitors because they fit the needs of many European clubs, particularly strikers, which many clubs are evidently lacking.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with the Galatasaray fans after scoring two goals against Rizespor. Photo by Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen will certainly be on the move, with his season-long loan move not expected to be extended, and he also will not be returning to Napoli.

A release clause is probably the easiest means to get a transfer done on a club-to-club level, as it means there is a definitive amount to pay by the buying club.

Some top European players will be available to sign easily this summer because of the presence of release clauses in their contracts.

Legit.ng looks at six players who have release clauses ahead of the summer transfer window, as first called by Mirror UK.

Players who have release clauses

1. Victor Osimhen

Osimhen's future was the hottest topic last summer while he was trying to leave Napoli permanently. The stumbling block to a swift departure was his €130 million release clause. Napoli reduced it to €75mil before he joined Galatasaray on loan. Clubs in England and France are interested in signing him.

2. Harry Kane

Kane joined Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 in the summer of 2023 and went trophyless in his first season. According to Bild, it has emerged that he has a release clause as low as €65mil in his contract. Kane has not denied the clause but admits he is happy in Germany.

3. Nico Williams

Williams was one of the most talked about youngsters in Europe in the past two years, and his hype peaked when he starred for Spain during the title-winning run at Euro 2024. He has a release clause of €58mil, but his high wages have been an impediment to a move.

4. Matheus Cunha

Cunha was close to leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers in January but changed his mind and signed a new contract. His new deal has a £62mil release clause, which becomes active in the summer amid interests from Liverpool and Arsenal.

5. Dean Huijsen

Huijsen has been one of the best young defenders in football lately. His move to Bournemouth has allowed him to showcase his full potential with class defending and a range of passing abilities. The Cherries signed him for £15mil, including add-ons, and according to Fabrizio Romano, he has a £50mil release clause.

6. Eberechi Eze

Eze was touted for move away from Crystal Palace after his wing partner Michael Olise left to join Bayern Munich. However, the move has yet to arrive despite having a £68mil release clause.

Osimhen's future takes new twist

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen's future took a new twist after two top European clubs reportedly proposed a verbal offer to the Napoli-owned forward ahead of the summer.

The Super Eagles forward is also reportedly set to sign for a new agency, which has limited Galatasaray’s chances, and the club have resigned to life without him beyond the summer.

