Victor Osimhen has spoken out against Jose Mourinho’s controversial remarks following Fenerbahce’s goalless draw with Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday.

Mourinho sparked outrage when he described the behaviour of the Galatasaray bench as “jumping like monkeys” while also criticising Turkish referees, claiming it would have been a “disaster” to have a local official officiate the game.

Victor Osimhen clashed with the Fenerbahce bench during the intense Istanbul derby. Photo by Anadolu

The remarks quickly ignited backlash, with Galatasaray announcing plans to take legal action against Mourinho, accusing him of making racist statements, BBC reports.

The reigning Turkish champions have vowed to submit official complaints to UEFA and FIFA, demanding accountability for what they describe as “reprehensible conduct.”

Galatasaray takes legal action against Mourinho

In response to Mourinho’s comments, Galatasaray issued a strongly worded statement:

“We hereby formally declare our intention to initiate criminal proceedings concerning the racist statements made by Jose Mourinho and shall accordingly submit official complaints to UEFA and FIFA.”

The club further emphasised that they would closely monitor Fenerbahce’s reaction to the controversy, particularly given the club’s public stance on upholding moral values in football, Sky Sports reports.

While Mourinho has yet to respond to the allegations, his comments have intensified the already fierce rivalry between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, bringing global attention to the incident.

Osimhen breaks silence, supports Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen, who has consistently spoken out against racism in football, took to social media to express his disapproval of Mourinho’s comments.

The Galatasaray and Super Eagles striker posted a simple but powerful message: #SayNoToRacism

By aligning himself with Galatasaray’s stance, Osimhen has added his voice to the growing condemnation of Mourinho’s remarks.

The 26-year-old forward’s reaction highlights the broader issue of racism in football and reinforces the need for accountability at all levels of the sport.

Mourinho could face severe disciplinary action following the allegations of racist remarks after Galatasaray's goalless draw versus Fenerbahce. Photo by NurPhoto

As the controversy continues to unfold, football fans and authorities alike will be watching closely to see whether UEFA or FIFA take action against Mourinho.

With Galatasaray determined to push forward with legal proceedings, this issue could have significant repercussions for the Portuguese coach and Turkish football as a whole.

Possible punishments Mourinho could face

Mourinho could face severe disciplinary action following the allegations of racist remarks made after the Istanbul derby.

UEFA and FIFA have strict anti-racism policies, and if found guilty, Mourinho could be handed a lengthy touchline ban, preventing him from managing Fenerbahce from the sidelines for multiple matches or even an entire season.

Additionally, financial penalties such as heavy fines could be imposed, serving as a strong deterrent against discriminatory behaviour in football.

Beyond direct sanctions from football’s governing bodies, Mourinho could also face legal consequences if Galatasaray proceeds with criminal charges.

