Ademola Lookman has been named in the Atalanta squad to face Empoli in Serie A on Sunday despite his recent public fallout with manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

The selection comes after a week of heated discussions following Atalanta’s Champions League elimination at the hands of Club Brugge.

Lookman, who scored just 30 seconds into the second half of the crucial match, later missed a penalty that could have reignited Atalanta’s hopes.

The Italian club eventually crashed out with a 5-2 aggregate defeat and rather than focusing on collective responsibility, Gasperini singled out Lookman, controversially branding him “one of the worst penalty takers” he had ever seen.

The criticism did not sit well with Lookman, who responded by calling his manager’s remarks “deeply disrespectful.”

However, Football Italia reports that despite the ongoing tension, Gasperini has opted to include the Nigerian international in his squad for the upcoming Serie A clash, suggesting that both parties are willing to move forward.

Gasperini downplays fallout with Lookman

With the controversy dominating headlines, Gasperini attempted to defuse the situation in a press conference before the Empoli game.

The Atalanta manager insisted that his comments were not meant to create division within the squad and clarified that he still values Lookman’s contributions.

“He had an extraordinary impact, and everything that followed… My words were not meant to be offensive,” Gasperini explained.

“I almost feel like there’s a desire to portray Atalanta as chaotic, but the reality is quite different. I always speak in front of the whole team; it was never aimed at the club. He felt offended, but I didn’t mean to offend anyone,” Gasperini added.

Despite his efforts to tone down the situation, Gasperini’s initial remarks continue to stir debate among fans and analysts, with many questioning his handling of the matter.

Atalanta focused on strong finish in Serie A

Atalanta look to bounce back from their European disappointment as the club is focused on securing a strong finish in Serie A.

Despite being among the top contenders for the league title, the injury to Lookman has derailed their chances of winning their first Serie A trophy after dropping points in four of their last six matches, Transfermarkt reports.

La Dea has dropped to third on the Serie A table with 51 points from 25 games played, six points behind table toppers Inter Milan.

Lookman’s inclusion in the squad suggests that Gasperini still sees him as a key player in Atalanta’s plans.

Okocha sends message to Lookman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman has found an ally in Nigerian football legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha after his public spat with Atalanta coach Gasperini.

Okocha, widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s greatest footballers, strongly condemned Gasperini’s approach, arguing that the coach’s words were unnecessary and disrespectful.

