Super Eagles forward Moses Simon and his wife welcomed their third child, a baby boy yesterday

The Nantes attacker confirmed the news across his social media pages with an emotional statement

The Nigerian attacker had two daughters with his wife Ibukun Adenuga whom he married in 2015

Super Eagles forward Moses Simon announced the arrival of his baby boy with a touching message to his wife on social media after the family welcomed their third child.

Simon became a father for the third time in the early hours of Monday having previously fathered two daughters with his wife and could not hide his excitement at having a boy.

Moses Simon in action for Nantes against Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by Jean Catuffe.

Source: Getty Images

The news first broke in the Nigerian media before the France-based attacker confirmed it through a statement issued across his social media platforms.

Simon sends message to his wife

The Nantes attacker accompanied his confirmation of the news with beautiful pictures of his family and a passionate message to his wife.

“I find no words strong enough to express my exact feelings, I’m sincerely grateful to GOD. GOD has blessed my home with a baby boy,” the Nantes star wrote on Monday night. “Thanks my Queen for this marvelous gift to our family, you are indeed a strong woman and I am always proud of you,” he wrote on Instagram.

As noted by Vanguard, Simon married Ibukun Adenuga in 2015. They already have two daughters, both of whom were present as they welcomed a little brother.

Simon received many congratulatory messages from fans with many comically claiming he scores the goals on and off the football pitch.

@shyvinny replied:

“It is a goooooooaaal!!! Congratulations to you bro and it happened on this day when the AFCON 2025 draws were made. A big sign that you & the super eagles are coming back to naija with the AFCON trophy. Bookmark this reply.”

@bahdu_ wrote:

“Keep scoring and assisting on and off the pitch.”

Simon has been one of Nantes’ most important players since joining the club permanently in 2020 from Levante after an initial loan spell during the 2019/20 season.

He helped the club win the Coupe de France in 2022, their first trophy in 21 years, but lost the French Super Cup to Paris Saint-Germain months later.

Source: Legit.ng