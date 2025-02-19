Ademola Lookman has had a fallout with Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini after the coach harshly criticised him

Gasperini labelled Lookman as the worst penalty-taker ever for missing a crucial penalty in the Champions League

Lookman responded to the public criticism saying he felt disrespected by his manager’s comments

Ademola Lookman is the latest high-profile player to have a public spat with his manager following his fallout with Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini.

The Super Eagles forward was scapegoated by Gasperini after his penalty miss in the Champions League defeat to Club Brugge, with the manager labelling the 27-year-old forward the "worst penalty taker ever."

Ademola Lookman could be on the verge of leaving Atalanta after falling out with manager Gian Piero Gasperini over his penalty miss. Photo by Isabella Benotto

Source: Getty Images

According to talkSPORT, it was Lookman's second miss from 12 yards after his infamous Panenka attempt for Fulham against West Ham in 2020.

Lookman, who had received lots of support from fans, pundits, and ex-footballers, later released a statement saying he felt disrespected by the comments made by Gasperini.

However, Lookman is far from the first player to clash with his manager.

6 players who clashed with their managers

Here, Legit.ng takes a look at six other famous instances of players falling out with their managers.

1. Sir Alex Ferguson vs. David Beckham

Perhaps one of the most infamous player-manager feuds in football history, the tension between Sir Alex Ferguson and David Beckham boiled over in 2003 during an FA Cup match against Arsenal.

At halftime, Ferguson, furious at his team's performance, kicked a boot in anger, which struck Beckham in the face, requiring stitches.

The incident was one of the key moments that led to Beckham’s eventual departure from Manchester United to Real Madrid.

2. Jose Mourinho vs. Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba’s relationship with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United initially seemed promising.

However, during the 2017-18 season, their relationship soured, leading to Pogba being stripped of his vice-captaincy.

Training ground clashes followed, and their tense exchange was even caught on camera.

3. Pep Guardiola vs. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s time at Barcelona was marred by his rocky relationship with Pep Guardiola.

The outspoken Swede struggled to adapt to Guardiola’s tactical changes and felt sidelined as Lionel Messi became the focal point of the team’s attack.

Ibrahimovic later claimed that Guardiola had "no balls" and was afraid of Jose Mourinho.

4. Roberto Mancini vs. Mario Balotelli

Roberto Mancini and Mario Balotelli had a complicated relationship at Manchester City.

The Italian manager constantly defended Balotelli despite his erratic behaviour, but the tension exploded in a training ground bust-up where they had to be physically separated.

Mancini later admitted, "If you played with me 10 years ago, I would give you a punch in the head every day."

5. Sir Alex Ferguson vs. Roy Keane

Roy Keane was one of Ferguson’s most trusted players at Manchester United, but their relationship took a turn in 2005.

Keane criticised his teammates in a controversial interview that Ferguson believed was damaging to the squad.

This, along with previous tensions, led to Keane’s abrupt departure from the club. The two continued to exchange heated words in the years that followed.

6. Pep Guardiola vs. Samuel Eto’o

Pep Guardiola made it clear that he wanted to move on from Samuel Eto’o as soon as he took charge at Barcelona.

Despite Eto’o helping the club to a treble-winning season in 2008-09, Guardiola still sold him to Inter Milan.

Eto’o later disclosed that Guardiola never explained why he was being pushed out, leading to resentment between the two.

Lookman told to leave Atalanta

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman has been advised to consider leaving Atalanta following controversial statements from the club’s head coach, Gian Piero Gasperini.

Nigeran journalist Tobi Adepoju criticised Gasperini's remarks, calling them uncalled for and disrespectful to the player who has contributed significantly to the team’s success.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng