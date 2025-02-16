Taiwo Awoniyi has been undergoing fittings of a mask according to Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo

The forward suffered a heavy clash of heads with Exeter goalkeeper Joe Whitworth at the FA Cup fourth-round

Super Eagles are likely to field two masked players when they play their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March

Taiwo Awoniyi is set to join Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen as the second masked Super Eagles player.

Awoniyi would likely show up in mask fittings as soon as he returns to action following a nose injury.

The 27-year-old player was ruled out for two weeks missing Nottingham’s 2-1 loss to Fulham on Saturday.

Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi is expected to be fit for Nigeria's upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in March.

Source: Getty Images

Awoniyi hopeful of a return

Nottingham Forest are optimistic that their striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, will be available for the team's next match against Newcastle United, following a recent injury.

According to UK outlet TheSun, Forest fans are hoping the forward can defy predictions with his recovery.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo shared his hopes that Awoniyi will be cleared to play in next Sunday's Premier League clash at St James' Park. He said via nottinghampost:

"We didn’t have the clearance from the Premier League about the concussion protocols so he was not able to go in the squad.

“He is feeling fine, it is about making sure we follow the protocols. He was OK but we have to respect the protocols.”

Awoniyi's return would add a much-needed boost to the Forest squad as they face Newcastle United.

Like Awoniyi, like Osimhen

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has worn a mask since November 2021, when he suffered severe facial injuries that required surgery.

The then-Napoli forward suffered a crushed eye socket against Inter Milan in the Seria A in 2021.

He underwent surgery and six plates and eighteen screws were administered on his face in order to repair the damage per Corrieredellosport.

Despite the setback, the Super Eagles striker adapted to playing with a mask, continuing his rise as one of the most prolific players in European football per Dailymail.

As Awoniyi prepares to return to the pitch with his mask, the comparison between the two players' journeys is striking.

Both Awoniyi and Osimhen featured in the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile, according to FIFA.

Will Eric Chelle keep faith in Awoniyi?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's World Cup qualification hopes took a significant hit due to Taiwo Awoniyi's injury.

With Awoniyi's return on the horizon, coach Eric Chelle may face a tough decision in leaving the Nottingham Forest striker out of the squad.

Additionally, the Super Eagles have the opportunity to become the first African team to feature two masked players.

