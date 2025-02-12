Calvin Bassey has been a dependable player for Marco Silva’s Fulham in the Premier League this season

Bassey, alongside his compatriot and midfielder Alex Iwobi, stepped up their performances for the club

The former AFC Ajax defender has outclassed all Premier League players in his position in a key stat

Super Eagles and Fulham defender Calvin Bassey is better than all Premier League defenders in an important stat, proving how excellent he has been this season.

Bassey returned to England with Fulham in the summer of 2023 and has matured into a dependable defender for the London club this season under Marco Silva.

Calvin Bassey shields the ball from Alexander Isak during Newcastle vs Fulham. Photo by Owen Humphreys.

He and his compatriot and midfielder Alex Iwobi have been rock solid in defence and attack, respectively, helping their team to ninth on the league table, five points behind fourth and into the next round of the FA Cup.

Bassey outclasses Premier League defenders

According to Pro Football Focus, no other Premier League defender has a higher ball-carrying grade than Calvin Bassey this season, with a score of 82.9 and the seventh best in the league.

The ball-carrying grade takes into account the player’s dribbling, carrying ability, and resistance to tackles, a zone where midfielders thrive, underlining how good Bassey has been this season.

He sits with top midfielders James Maddison, Moises Caicedo and Youri Tielemans, showing his proficiency as a ball carrier and his ability to beat press and transition into attacking phases.

His compatriot Iwobi is Fulham's creative engine this season, posing better passing and attacking metrics than all his teammates and sitting on the table with the league's elite creators.

Marco Silva praises Bassey

Silva, earlier in the season, applauded Bassey and claimed that the Leicester City academy product has everything it takes to be a top defender.

“Calvin had an impact last season,” Silva said in quotes relayed by BBC Sport.

“He has the skills, ability and talent to be a top central defender. I really trust him. I really believe he has the capacity to be a very good central defender. He has everything.”

Why players want higher wages

Legit.ng reported that Bassey explained why professional footballers, especially Africans, aim for higher wages and immediately jump at opportunities to make more money.

The defender, who is earning around £40,000 per week at Fulham, claimed that the responsibilities required from an African means you want more money always.

