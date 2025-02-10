Galatasaray vs Adana Demirspor was abandoned in the 30th minute after the away side walked off the pitch

Adana Demirspor walked off in protest against the controversial penalty awarded to Galatasaray in the 12th minute

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen was spotted cheering the home fans after the match was abandoned at 1-0

Victor Osimhen made sure to spend time with the Galatasaray fans after their Turkish Super Lig match against Adana Demirspor was suspended in the first half.

Galatasaray took the lead in the first half after Alvaro Morata converted the penalty won by Dries Mertens in the first for his first league goal for the club after scoring in the Cup against Boluspor midweek.

Victor Osimhen celebrated with Alvaro Morata after the Spanish striker scored a penalty. Photo Ahmad Mora.

The referee's decision to award the penalty led to chaos minutes later with Adana Demirspor players walking off the pitch to protest, leading the match to be abandoned.

The incident has thrown Turkish football into further chaos after the recent outrage over the integrity of officiating in the Super Lig.

Osimhen cheered Galatasaray fans

Amidst the chaos of the abandoned match, Victor Osimhen, as seen in a video shared on social media, led the fans to do Galatasaray’s triple dance after the opponent left the field.

Osimhen had connected with the fans from the moment he arrived at the airport on September 3 to sign for the club on a season-long loan from Napoli.

The love continues to grow as he got off to an impressive start to life at the club and has contributed to most goals for the 24-time Turkish champions this season.

Okan Buruk makes honest admission

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has made an honest admission about the penalty incident that led to Adana Demirspor players walking off, claiming the referee made a mistake.

“In my opinion, it was more likely that it wasn’t a penalty,” he said as quoted by Turkiye Today. “This is not the first mistake made against Adana Demirspor. I don’t believe this was an innocent, spontaneous decision.”

He added that his players wanted to play on and claimed that their opponent’s decision to come off did not come from the players.

“The players wanted to play, they asked, ‘What happened?’ Maybe we would have won by a different margin, maybe Adana Demirspor would have earned a point,” he said.

“They have very young players here, and suddenly someone calls and tells them to pull the team off the field. I don’t think what happened was innocent.”

He also noted that Galatasaray were being targeted as tweets started flying around after the incident happened.

“We didn’t expect this, but apparently, some people were waiting for it and immediately posted tweets. I don’t want to take anyone’s guilt,” he concluded.

Mourinho aims dig at Galatasaray

Legit.ng reported that Jose Mourinho aimed dig at Galatasaray after a controversial penalty decision led to Adana Demirspor players walking off the pitch.

The Fenerbahce head coach, who had accused the rival club of corruption, shared a cryptic post on his Instagram page, stylishly taunting Gala after another incident.

