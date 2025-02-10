Galatasaray's match away at Adana Demirspor was abandoned in the first half after the home team left the pitch

The champions were awarded a controversial penalty which striker Alvaro Morata converted for his first league goal

Fenerbahce head coach Jose Mourinho share a tasty Instagram post aiming a dig at the rival club for their ‘corruption’

Jose Mourinho has added fuel to the fire of the controversy that engulfed Turkish football after Adana Demirspor vs Galatasaray was abandoned in the first half.

Galatasaray were leading 1-0 thanks to Alvaro Morata’s first league goal when the match was abandoned after their opponents walked off the pitch and failed to return.

Adana Demirspor players walked off the pitch during their match against Galatasaray. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Adana Demirspor left the pitch 18 minutes later in protest after the match official awarded a controversial penalty, which Morata scored.

Mourinho aims dig at Galatasaray

Fenerbahce boss Mourinho shared a cryptic post on Instagram page, aiming a dig at the rival club after another act of ‘corruption’ with a controversial penalty.

Mourinho shared a picture of himself in the first frame, the video of the penalty incident in the second, and a picture of him preparing for Fenerbahce's next game in the third frame.

Fenerbahce’s statement after Galatasaray’s incident

Fenerbahce reacted to the suspension of Adana Demirspor vs Galatasaray with a strong statement targeting the champions whom they accused of ruining Turkish football.

“Your fraudulent player contracts, black market tickets and illegal betting advertisements may keep on deceiving the State and the Turkish Football Federation,” the statement reads.

“Your illicit connections in the press and insincere statements may keep on deceiving the public, your football players may keep on deceiving referees and football fans for years with their rigged moves,

“Thanks to you there is neither trust nor justice left in Turkish football. Nevertheless, you always claim to be innocent and to be victimized

“Congratulations! Look what you have turned Turkish football into!”

It was not the first time the Special One had aimed a dig at Gala. Last week, he shared a photo of Davison Sanchez’s blatant handball, which was not awarded as a penalty.

The incident further highlights the chaos in Turkish football particularly with the officiating and it deepens the rivalry between the top clubs Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

It was not the first time a match had been abandoned, the Turkish Super Cup match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray in April 2024 was abandoned after the Blue and Yellow walked off the pitch.

Their action was in protest against the federation after requesting that the match be postponed to allow them to prepare for an upcoming UEFA Europa League match.

The abandoned Adana Demirspor vs Galatasaray match still awaits the verdict of the Turkish Football Federation to decide if it will be continued or forfeited.

Mourinho analyses Osimhen's game

Legit.ng previously reported on Jose Mourinho's analysis Victor Osimhen's game and pointing out a key flaw in it despite his early success at Galatasaray.

The former Chelsea manager had known the Super Eagles striker from their time in the Italian Serie A and was quick to recognize the flaw in his game.

