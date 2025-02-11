Thierry Henry named Nigerian legend Taribo West as his toughest direct opponent due to his relentless man-marking

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, widely regarded as one of the greatest forwards of all time, has played against some of football’s toughest defenders throughout his illustrious career.

The Frenchman, who won multiple Premier League titles and scored over 350 career goals, was a nightmare for defenders with his blistering pace, technical skill, and clinical finishing.

Taribo West celebrates winning the National French Cup with Auxerre in 1996. Photo by Alain Gadoffre

Source: Getty Images

However, when asked to name the toughest opponent he ever faced, Henry’s response surprised many.

While most expected a high-profile defender, the former Barcelona and Arsenal striker named Nigerian legend Taribo West as his most challenging direct opponent.

Taribo West enjoyed a successful career, beginning at Nigerian club Julius Berger before moving to Europe to play for AJ Auxerre in France.

At Auxerre, the legendary Nigerian defender won the Ligue 1 title as reported by TransferMarkt, and established himself as one of the most disciplined and tenacious defenders in European football.

How Taribo West made Henry’s life difficult

Speaking to CBS Sports, Henry explained why Taribo was such a nightmare to play against.

The Frenchman recalled his battles against West during the Nigerian’s time at French club Auxerre, where he employed relentless man-marking tactics.

“For a direct opponent, I would go back in the days and say Taribo West. Because [at Auxerre], they did man-marking. He followed you everywhere. Even in the dressing room,” Henry joked.

West’s aggressive style, physical strength, and ability to read the game made him a formidable opponent.

His no-nonsense defending and commitment to sticking to his man made life difficult for even the best attackers.

A look Taribo West’s illustrious career

Taribo's impressive performances earned him moves to top Italian clubs, including Inter Milan and AC Milan, where he faced off against some of the best attackers in world football.

On the international stage, Taribo was a key figure for the Super Eagles, playing a vital role in Nigeria’s 1996 Olympic gold medal-winning team and representing the country at multiple FIFA World Cups.

How Taribo helped Ronaldo join Inter Milan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Taribo, as well as Brazilian legend Ronaldo de Lima, joined Italian giants Inter Milan in 1997 where they became friends being part of an iconic squad.

Taribo had a remarkable two years at the club between 1997 and 1999 where he scored one goal in 44 appearances, but he made name for himself.

Despite being a defender, the former Super Eagles star became so fond of Brazilian star Ronaldo who won the Fifa Player of the Year Award back-to-back in 1996 and 1997.

