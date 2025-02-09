A controversial penalty decision forced Galatasaray’s opponents Adana Demirspor to abandon their league clash

Adana Demirspor’s players walked off the field in protest, leading to an official suspension of the game at RAMS Park

Adana Demirspor clarified that their walk-off was a protest against the Refereeing Committee, not Galatasaray

In a dramatic turn of events during the 23rd-week Turkish Super Lig fixture at RAMS Park, Adana Demirspor walked off the pitch against league leaders Galatasaray.

The decision sparked widespread debate, with players and officials leaving the field after a controversial penalty decision.

Adana Demirspor players walked off the pitch against Galatasaray in protest after a controversial penalty decision by the referee. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray set the tone early when they were awarded a penalty in the 11th minute after Adana Demirspor’s Semih Guler tackled Dries Mertens inside the box.

Alvaro Morata calmly converted the spot-kick, putting Galatasaray ahead. Despite the home team’s dominance, Adana Demirspor remained determined until an unexpected incident in the 30th minute.

Yusuf Barasi of Adana Demirspor suffered an off-the-ball injury, prompting a discussion among players and coach Mustafa Alper Avci.

What followed caused a stir in the stadium as Adana Demirspor walked off the pitch, suspending the match abruptly.

Official match suspension

Approximately 25 minutes after the walk-off, an announcement confirmed the match had been abandoned. As Galatasaray’s substitutes carried out conditioning drills, the starting 11 celebrated with fans.

Despite initial assumptions that the protest was against Galatasaray, clarification came from Adana Demirspor’s ex-president, Metin Korkmaz.

A protest against officiating

Adana Demirspor’s former president, Metin Korkmaz explained that the decision to withdraw was in direct protest against the Refereeing Committee rather than Galatasaray.

He emphasized Adana Demirspor’s dissatisfaction with the penalty call, which they deemed unfair.

Korkmaz further indicated that current club president Murat Sancak would address the situation in more detail.

This incident highlights ongoing concerns over refereeing decisions in Turkish football and raises questions about how league authorities will respond.

Osimhen gifts Morata free penalty

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen displayed incredible sportsmanship in Galatasaray’s Turkish Super Lig match against Adana Demirspor, allowing Alvaro Morata to take a crucial penalty.

The gesture by the Nigerian forward helped the Spaniard to score his first league goal for the Turkish club.

The two strikers, who recently partnered up in Galatasaray’s attack, seem to have already built strong chemistry on the field.

Morata was quick to show his appreciation, celebrating the goal with Osimhen before being joined by the rest of his teammates.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng