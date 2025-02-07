Mikel Obi was asked to pick between Jay Jay Okocha and Yaya Toure and his choice has left fans with mixed reactions

A journalist approached the former Chelsea star and asked him to pick between different pairs of footballers

He wasted no time choosing Mohamed Salah over Riyad Mahrez but pondered on the Okocha vs Yaya Toure question

The social media space is awash after former Chelsea star Mikel Obi chose the better player between Jay Jay Okocha and Yaya Toure.

While rating different players, the former Super Eagles captain was made to pick between the mercurial midfielder and the Ivorian legend.

A GOAL journalist presented the 37-year-old with pairs of players and asked him to choose the better one in each set.

Mikel Obi has picked Yaya Toure over Jay Jay Okocha. Photo: Lefty Shivambu.

First, he was asked to choose between Didier Drogba and Sadio Mane, and the Nigerian star picked his former teammate Drogba.

Next was Samuel Eto'o or George Weah; and after pondering for a moment, he picked the 1995 Ballon d'Or recipient, Weah.

Mikel then wasted no time in picking Mohamed Salah over Riyad Mahrez, and then the tough question, Jay Jay Okocha or Yaya Toure?

The former Stoke City midfielder chuckled a bit and then responded:

"For what he achieved, Yaya Toure".

The questions went on - Didier Drogba or George Weah? and Mikel still picked the Ivorian legend Drogba.

He then chose Yaya Toure over Mohamed Salah.

It went down to the final question as he was asked to choose between Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure. He responded:

"I played with him for so many years, we won everything together so I have to go Didier."

Meanwhile, fans have taken to the comment section to react:

@ZuhayrAKhan said:

"Eto is obviously the best african player. Drogba had an insane peak. Toure is all time great but not better than Salah, Weah or Mane."

@rukky_jay1 added:

"You claimed for what he achieved you pick yaya over okocha, but you did not see that and picked yaya over salah…. Come on mate."

@kwakuEb queried:

"Picking Didier Drogba over George Weah?? Lmfao. He’s even not better than Salah no."

@Kip_ur_head_up said:

"Say what you want, there’s never been a greater African talent like Jay Jay Okocha."

@RichardAk4747 noted:

"Weah is coming on top with every scenario here…. Don’t who he is pitted against on this list."

Iwobi hails Jay Jay Okocha

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Arsenal star Alex Iwobi expressed his admiration for the footballing legend Jay Jay Okocha.

During his days in the English Premier League, Okocha was famous with the moniker 'so good they named him twice'.

Iwobi grew up watching his uncle dominate African and European football.

