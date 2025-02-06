Mikel Obi Says Chelsea Made 2 Big Mistakes During January Transfer Window

Mikel Obi has suggested that Chelsea made two major mistakes during the January transfer window

The former Nigerian international, who won several laurels with the club, is not impressed with the current team

He lamented the poor contributions of some members of the squad, especially in the attack and goalkeeping positions

Former Nigerian international Mikel Obi is of the opinion that English Premier League club Chelsea made two mistakes during the January transfer window.

The club legend disclosed that the London outfit should have bolstered their squad while the winter transfer window was open.

Chelsea have impressed since the arrival of Enzo Maresca, suffering just two league defeats heading into the Christmas period.

However, they have only managed three wins from their last nine matches in all competitions as they sit fourth on the league table, Metro reports.

Fans had called on the club to reinforce the team, especially in the attack and the goalkeeping position.

Robert Sanchez tops the list of the goalkeeper with most mistakes leading to goals in the Premier League this season and there are concerns over his future.

In the attack, Senegalese forward Nicolas Jackson has not been lethal in front of goal as he appears to be struggling with his confidence.

Jackson has failed to find the back of the net in his last eight matches for the Blues in all competitions.

A disappointed Mikel said on The Obi One Podcast.

"But it’s not just Nicolas. Again, it’s good to see that Pedro Neto came in, that’s what we’re crying out for."

Chelsea came from behind to defeat West Ham United 2-1 on Monday night, with Maresca replacing Jackson in the 52nd minute.

Substitute Marc Guiu was impressive but Mikel stated that Chelsea should not rely on the Spaniard to score important goals.

He added:

"He’s very young, a talented player and has got potential. But he’s not the striker that you bring in when you need goals, when you need to win games.

"The window is shut, unfortunately, and now we can’t bring anyone in. We didn’t bring in a striker, we didn’t bring in a goalkeeper.

"That’s another window shut without us making the signings we think are going to help us finish in the top four."

Mikel speaks on Abramovich

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mikel recently detailed how Roman Abramovich felt after losing ownership of Chelsea Football Club.

The Russian billionaire acquired the English club in 2003 from British billionaire Ken Bates and immediately transformed it into one of the best in England and European football.

Mikel says the oligarch is still upset about the scenario.

