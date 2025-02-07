Ademola Lookman has returned to light training after suffering a knee injury last week while on duty for Atalanta

Lookman’s comeback strengthens Atalanta ahead of key UEFA Champions League and Serie A fixtures

The Super Eagles forward is expected to be fit for Nigeria’s crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has taken a significant step toward full recovery after sustaining a knee injury last week.

The 27-year-old forward was ruled out just hours before Atalanta’s UEFA Champions League clash against Barcelona, sparking fears of a long-term absence.

Ademola Lookman has started light training after missing a few games for Atalanta through a knee injury. Photo by Nicolo Campo

However, Atalanta BC News has confirmed that Lookman has returned to light training, raising hopes of a swift return to action within the next two weeks.

The reigning CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner has been a key figure for La Dea this season, contributing 14 goals and seven assists in 26 appearances across all competitions.

Lookman’s return is a timely boost for Atalanta, who are set for crucial matches in both the Serie A and the Champions League.

How Lookman’s comeback helps Atalanta

Coach Gian Piero Gasperini will be eager to reintegrate Lookman into the squad as Atalanta faces a double-header against Club Brugge in the Champions League as the forward’s impressive performances have made him one of Atalanta’s most valuable players.

With 14 goals and seven assists per TransferMarkt, the Super Eagles forward stands as the club’s second-highest goal contributor behind Mateo Retegui this season.

Lookman’s dynamic attacking play, quick dribbling, and sharp finishing have played a crucial role in Atalanta’s strong campaign so far.

Additionally, La Dea’s Serie A campaign needs reinvigoration, as they currently sit third in the standings, trailing leaders Napoli by six points.

Lookman’s link-up play with Charles De Ketelaere has been a bright spot for Atalanta, and his return could help reignite their push for domestic and European success.

A timely boost for Nigeria’s Super Eagles

Lookman’s recovery also comes as fantastic news for the Super Eagles ahead of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Match.

The three-time African champions are set to face Rwanda and Zimbabwe next month, and Lookman’s presence will provide a significant attacking advantage.

Lookman has proven to be a reliable offensive weapon for Nigeria in recent months, making his return a welcome development for coach Eric Chelle.

Atalanta coach complains about Lookman’s absence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atalanta continued their run of underwhelming form since the injury to Lookman, with another defeat in the Coppa Italia fixture against Bologna.

The Bergamo side, who had started the season with impressive momentum, has seen a noticeable dip in form, particularly since the turn of the new year.

Atalanta was dealt a further blow with Lookman’s injury, although it seems the rough patch might soon end with the return to fitness of the Super Eagles forward.

