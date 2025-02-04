Spain women footballer Jennifer Hermoso has testified against former FA boss after the kiss incident in 2023

Luis Rubiales “forcefully” kissed Hermoso during the presentation of the 2923 FIFA Women's World Cup

Rubiales quit his role as the Spanish FA president and has been suspended from all football activities by FIFA

Spanish women's footballer Jennifer Hermoso has appeared in court in the ongoing hearing of the kiss saga from former Spanish Federation president Luis Rubiales in 2023.

Spain beat England 1-0 to win the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand and the incident that happened during the medal presentation tainted the victory.

Ex Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales kissed Jennifer Hermoso on the lips during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup celebrations. Photo from @ZachLowy.

Spanish FA (RFEF) boss Rubiales who hugged all the women's players grabbed Hermoso and kissed her on the lips which has led to widespread incidents since then.

The former Barcelona player escalated the incident when she claimed “she didn't like it” during an Instagram live session and it became a serious issue for the FA president.

After much pressure, he resigned from his position after initially claiming he would not. FIFA confirmed in an official statement that Rubiales breached Article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and was suspended for three years.

Hermoso testifies against Rubiales

Hermoso filed a criminal complaint for sexual assault against Rubiales in September 2023 and has attended a series of hearings and delivered testimonies in the case.

According to the Guardian, she recently appeared at the trial where she confirmed the kiss was not consensual, which puts the ousted FA boss at serious risk of conviction.

The 47-year-old is facing charges of sexual assault as well as coercion over allegations after numerous attempts from him and the former head coach of the women's coach to get Hermoso to do a joint apology.

“I felt it was totally out of place and I then realised my boss was kissing me, and this shouldn’t happen in any social or workplace setting,” she said. “I felt disrespected... I think personally that it was a lack of respect.”

The federation released a statement on her behalf and she disclosed she never wrote a word in it and was presented with it to skim through after arriving in Madrid from Australia.

She cried out over neglect from the federation, claiming no one had reached out to her to check on how she was doing, even though they are prohibited from contacting her.

The former Paris Saint-Germain Feminine star added that the incident changed her life as she could no longer live freely and she had even received death threats.

If convicted, Rubiales could face two and a half years in prison: one year for sexual assault over the forced kiss, and 18 months for allegedly coercing Hermoso to downplay what happened.

