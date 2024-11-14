The car carrying the Libyan national team in Rwanda hit a police motorcycle that was trying to find a way

The incident occurred near Kwa Rasta as the North Africans prepare for their crucial AFCON qualifier

Libya must defeat Rwanda and Benin in their final two games to keep their AFCON 2025 hopes alive

The Libya national football team is not catching a break after their latest debacle in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers following a road mishap in Rwanda.

After receiving severe sanctions from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for detaining Nigeria's Super Eagles at Al Abraq International Airport, the team turned their focus to their next opponent.

The bus carrying the Libya national team was involved in a road accident in Rwanda as they prepared for their AFCON qualifier against their host. Photo by Issouf Sanogo

According to Pulse Sport, Libya’s 25-man squad, who were fined $50,000 by CAF for the incident with Nigeria, flew to Kigali three days ahead of their must-win match against Rwanda as preparations kicked off early

Currently, the Mediterranean Knights are at the bottom of Group D, with just one point from four matches, making their chances of qualifying for the tournament in Morocco next year slim.

Libya team involved in road accident

Meanwhile, Libya's preparation for the important AFCON qualifier took an unexpected turn when their team bus collided with a police convoy in Rwanda.

The incident occurred when the squad was en route to their hotel near Kwa Rasta, causing stress and fear just days before their scheduled encounter.

Fortunately, early reports indicate that no lives were lost and there are also no significant injuries occurred among the players or support staff, but the incident sparked concerns about road safety practices for visiting teams in the region.

Libya must win against Rwanda and hope other results go in their favour to keep any hopes of qualifying for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco alive.

How Nigeria could Libya qualify

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a draw for Nigeria against Benin Republic ends it all for Libya, but picking up two wins against their opponents will help their hostage masters secure a slot in Morocco.

The Knights must win their remaining two games against Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali and Benin at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi.

The North Africans have no trust in Nigeria to help them and believe they'll play to get a point against Benin and qualify.

