Manchester United Academy graduate Marcus Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season

Rashford has been frozen out of the first team since Ruben Amorim became the new head coach last year

The England international winger has named a key factor that convinced him to join Unai Emery’s team on loan

Marcus Rashford completed a loan move to Aston Villa from Manchester United ahead of the January transfer window deadline day.

The Academy graduate has been frozen out of the team since Ruben Amorim became the manager last year and exercised the option of a loan to rediscover his career.

Marcus Rashford with Aston Villa directors during his unveiling as a new signing on loan. Photo by Neville Williams.

According to The Athletic, Aston Villa have an option to make the deal permanent for £40 million, and will cover 75% of his salary and thus could rise to 90% with bonuses.

The publication, also noted by head coach Unai Emery, was crucial to Villa pursuing the deal and convincing Rashford to make the switch.

Why Rashford joined Aston Villa

The England international has sent a message on his Instagram page, explaining why he left his boyhood club and the tone of the message suggests he may have played his last game.

“I would like to thank Manchester United and Aston Villa for making this loan deal happen,” he wrote.

“I was lucky to have a few clubs approach me but Aston Villa was an easy decision - I really admire the way that Aston Villa have been playing this season, and the managers’ ambitions. I just want to play football and am excited to get started.”

“I wish everyone at Manchester United all the best for the rest of the season,” he added.

Several sources in the English media claimed that Villa's participation in the UEFA Champions League was one of the factors that convinced Rashford to make the move.

As noted by Manchester United's official website, he made his debut in 2016 and has 426 appearances, scored 138 goals and won five major trophies.

Ruben Amorim questioned Rashford’s attitude

Legit.ng reported that Amorim questioned Rashford's attitude publicly in many of his press conferences justifying why he froze the academy star out of the team.

The winger after United’s last win over Fulham sent a message to his colleagues on social media, congratulating them and ignoring Amorim’s criticisms.

