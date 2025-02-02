Super Eagles Prospect Set to Dump Chelsea, Edges Closer to European Giants

Carney Chukwuemeka could be heading to the Bundesliga as Borussia Dortmund continue to negotiate the player's transfer

The attacking midfielder seems not to be in Enzo Maresca's plan as he has been unable to break into the Chelsea starting lineup

Racing Strasbourg, AS Monaco and two Premier League teams are also said to be interested in the Super Eagles prospect

Nigeria-eligible star Carney Chukwuemeka could be playing in the Bundesliga as Borussia Dortmund continue to negotiate a possible transfer.

The 21-year-old Chelsea star is yet to make a Premier League appearance this season, but he has appeared in the Conference League and the EFL Cup.

Reports have it that Dortmund are launching a bid to lure the attacking midfielder away from the Stamford Bridge before the January transfer window closes.

Carney Chukwuemeka is on the radar of Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are unwilling to let the star leave on loan.

The winter market is set to close and Chelsea are reportedly considering other options, but Dortmund are engaged in discussions with the Blues' hierarchy.

Chelsea are unlikely to accept the club's proposal of a possible loan deal which includes a €30 million purchase option.

Further reports via All Nigeria Soccer claimed that two Premier League clubs are also monitoring Chukwuemeka's situation as well as Racing Strasbourg and AS Monaco.

In the summer of 2022, Chelsea completed the signing of the youngster for a fee of around £20 million, but he is willing to leave the club, Sky Sports reports.

At the time, Barcelona had shown an interest, while Borussia Dortmund enquired about signing him as well.

The Northampton Town Academy product has been unable to break into the Blues' squad and he seeks playing opportunities elsewhere.

So far this season, the Chukwuemeka has made just one start from a possible 34 games across all competitions.

This indicated that he is not in the plans of Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca.

Several factors will determine his possible transfer this winter including loan fee, playing time and layer's development.

Napoli interested in Chukwuemeka

Legit.ng earlier reported that Napoli are also considering a move for out-of-favour Chelsea star Carney Chukwuemeka in the January transfer window.

He has only managed just 32 competitive appearances since moving from Aston Villa in the summer of 2022.

Reports have it that despite contacting Chelsea over the potential signing of the player, his valuation could pose a problem.

