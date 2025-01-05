Napoli Set to Bring In Chelsea Attacker Amid Victor Osimhen’s Transfer Saga

Victor Osimhen could confirm his exit from Napoli in January, as he is linked with Manchester United

Napoli, on the other hand, are said to be in talks with Chelsea as they trail the out-of-favour Carney Chukwuemeka

Antonio Conte's side is also making efforts to sign Jacopo Fazzini from domestic rivals Empoli should they fail to snap up Chukwuemeka

Italian side Napoli are considering a move for out-of-favour Chelsea star Carney Chukwuemeka in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old has been unable to break into the Blues' starting lineup, managing just 32 competitive appearances since moving from Aston Villa in the summer of 2022.

Chukwuemeka has managed five appearances so far this season, and there are reports that he could leave the London club.

Napoli contact Chelsea over Carney Chukwuemeka's situation in the transfer market.

UK outlet TEAMtalk reports that former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is set to bring the player to Napoli.

It was gathered that the Serie A outfit contacted Chelsea about the forward's situation in the transfer market.

While Napoli seems interested, it is uncertain whether the Partenopei would be willing to meet the player's asking price.

Further reports claim that Chelsea have pegged the player's value at around £30m fee, and his contract runs until the summer of 2028.

Despite contacting Chelsea over the potential signing of the player, his valuation could pose a problem.

Antonio Conte's side is also making efforts to sign Jacopo Fazzini from Empoli should they fail to snap up Chukwuemeka.

Fazzini has featured in 10 matches this season and has contributed a couple of goals in the Coppa Italia.

Meanwhile, domestic rival Lazio are also said to be interested in the Napoli target.

Osimhen target Premier League transfer

Meanwhile, reports claim Victor Osimhen is desperate for a move to English Premier League club Manchester United.

The centre-forward was forced out of Napoli after head coach Antonio Conte removed him from the first team last summer.

He was on the verge of joining Chelsea, but the deal collapsed shortly before the summer transfer window closed, which prompted him to go on loan at Galatasaray.

His situation could always be re-evaluated in January, with Galatasaray receiving circa €10m as compensation for interrupting the loan early.

It was gathered via Football Italia that the striker is already making underground and undisclosed moves to seal his transfer to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal, with head coach Ruben Amorim unimpressed with the finishing of Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

Osimhen has scored 12 goals with five assists in 15 competitive games for Galatasaray so far this season and celebrated his 26th birthday last month.

Lukaku faces criticisms at Napoli

Legit.ng earlier reported that Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has faced persistent criticism since his move to Napoli.

The Belgian forward, who has struggled to find a stable home in recent seasons, was brought in to replace Victor Osimhen, whom the club ostracised after he expressed his desire to leave.

Many expected Lukaku to fill in the void left by the Nigerian international.

