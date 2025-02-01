Turkish outfit, Galatasaray suffered, a disappointing defeat in their UEFA Europa League fixture against Ajax

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, found the back of the net in the defeat to the Dutch powerhouse

The combative attacker has earned special recognition following his immense performance on the night

Victor Osimhen has seen himself earn special recognition despite Galatasaray's defeat in the UEFA Europa League encounter against Ajax.

The Turkish outfit, who had entered into the fixture with hopes of sealing automatic qualification to the competition's Round of 16, were surprisingly pegged back and subsequently beaten by Francesco Farioli's men.

Victor Osimhen during the UEFA Europa League match between AFC Ajax and Galatasaray at Johan Cruijff Arena. Image: Ben Gal.

The fixture, which had Galatasaray largely as the bookmakers' favourite, unfolded in a narrative only a few would have predicted, as despite Okan Buruk's men's relentless wave of attacks, Ajax found a way to come out on top in the encounter.

Several individuals, particularly in the Turkish press, hold the outcome of the result largely down to the missed chances of Osimhen.

The Nigerian forward has been largely criticized for his flurry of missed chances in the encounter, and only recently did he top the unwanted record for the most big chances missed in the Europa League this season, per data courtesy of FotMob.

However, amid these unsavoury statistics surrounding the Nigerian striker, the 26-year-old has earned special recognition in the aftermath of the encounter.

Osimhen earns special recognition after Galatasaray's defeat

According to data from WhoScored.com, the Nigerian forward has been named in the Europa League Team of the League Phase.

The football statistics platform compiled its Best XI, with Osimhen and his Galatasaray teammate, Yunus Akgün, earning spots in the lineup.

Osimhen featured in six matches during the league phase, recording six goal involvements while accumulating 514 minutes on the pitch and receiving three yellow cards.

However, his yellow card accumulation means he will miss the playoff round of 16 clash against AZ Alkmaar.

In addition to leading the competition for the most big chances missed in the league phase, Osimhen provided an assist against PAOK before embarking on a four-game scoring streak. This run included a brace against Tottenham Hotspur and goals against AZ Alkmaar, Dynamo Kyiv, and Ajax Amsterdam.

Osimhen, who remains pivotal in Galatasaray’s quest for their first Europa League title this century, will be eager to build on his impressive form as the Istanbul giants continue their push for silverware.

Galatsaray pave way for Osimhen exit

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Galatasaray has subtly paved the way for Osimhen’s exit with the signing of Álvaro Morata.

The former Real Madrid forward joins the Istanbul outfit following a brief spell with AC Milan.

Morata’s deal comes with an option for purchase, which appears largely feasible for Galatasaray to execute.

