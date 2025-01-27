Super Eagles legend Joseph Yobo has shared his predictions for Nigeria at AFCON 2025 in Morocco later this year

Former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo has shared his predictions for Nigeria ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Morocco later this year.

Nigeria last won the tournament in 2013 under former coach late Stephen Keshi and Joseph Yobo was part of the triumphant squad for the tournament held in South Africa.

The Super Eagles 11 before their AFCON 2023 final loss to Ivory Coast. Photo by Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by CAF Online, the three-time African champions have been draw against two East African opponents Uganda and Tanzania, and also a North African team Tunisia in Group C.

Yobo tips Nigeria for AFCON 2025

Yobo, speaking to OJB Sports at the draws in Marrakech, Morocco tipped the Super Eagles for glory at the tournament scheduled for December.

“Absolutely,” he said when asked if Nigeria can win. “We have a group of young crop of the new generation players who have actually been together for a long time.

“I don't think that understanding is a problem for them, we've shown that at the last AFCON, we got to the finals.

“We were very unlucky not to win in Côte d’Ivoire. If we can build on that momentum and take it a bit further then I think we can get to the finals and hopefully win it again.”

The Super Eagles under Portuguese head coach Jose Peseiro got to the final of the 2023 edition in Ivory Coast, surrendering a 1-0 lead in the final to lose to the host.

AFCON 2025 will be new Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle’s first major outing after he was officially unveiled earlier this month. He guided Mali to a quarter-final finish in Ivory Coast.

