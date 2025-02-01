Segun Odegbami believes Nigeria has the talent to win AFCON 2025 but doubts the Super Eagles will succeed

The Nigeria football legend highlighted the increasing competitiveness of African football, warning that no team can be taken lightly

Nigeria has been drawn in Group C, where they will face Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda in the group phase

Nigerian football legend Segun Odegbami has offered a stark assessment of the Super Eagles’ chances ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

While he acknowledges Nigeria's immense talent and potential, the former Green Eagles striker remains unconvinced that the team has what it takes to secure the continental title.

Despite his patriotic hopes, Odegbami believes Nigeria lacks the necessary qualities to triumph in the tournament, citing inconsistencies and tough competition as major obstacles.

In his latest column for Complete Sports, the former IICC Shooting Stars forward provided a candid evaluation of the Super Eagles and their AFCON 2025 prospects.

While admitting that the Super Eagles can win the tournament on paper, Odegbami firmly states that they will not in reality.

Odegbami gives blunt take on Nigeria’s AFCON chances

Odegbami explained that while Nigeria boasts top-tier talents, the Super Eagles have not demonstrated the consistency, structure, or dominance required to be among the tournament favourites.

"From December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, the world will be treated to the best of African football once again. My immediate feeling is that Nigeria can win AFCON 2025, but the Super Eagles will not!

"It has been a battle between my heart (for patriotic reasons) that wills the Eagles to win it, and my head that tells me they are not good enough to win it this time around."

3 challenges facing the Super Eagles

Odegbami further outlined key concerns that make it unlikely for Nigeria to lift the AFCON 2025 trophy.

1. Lack of consistency

The Super Eagles have struggled to maintain a strong and stable squad over time, making it difficult to build chemistry and winning momentum.

2. Tough competition

With no more minnows in African football, teams across the continent are improving, and Nigeria will have to battle equally determined opponents.

3. Group stage challenges

Nigeria has been drawn in Group C, where they will face Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda. While Nigeria might be favourites in this group, AFCON history has shown that upsets are always possible.

Can the Super Eagles prove Odegbami wrong?

Despite his blunt verdict, Odegbami acknowledges that football is unpredictable and Nigeria has the talent to surprise everyone.

However, the team under Eric Chelle must overcome its weaknesses, improve tactical discipline, and build a strong, cohesive unit to stand a chance of proving the critics wrong.

Yobo warns Chelle against slow start

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Joseph Yobo has issued a stern warning to Eric Chelle and his team ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Morocco in December.

The former Super Eagles captain noted that a good start in the group stage is important if the Super Eagles should stand any chance of fighting for the title with other top competitors.

Yobo, who captained Nigeria to win the 2013 AFCON title, acknowledged Tunisia as the most difficult game in the group and the match against them could be the deciding factor for the group winners.

