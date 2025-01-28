Gernot Rohr has sent his best wishes to Eric Chelle and the Super Eagles ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The former Super Eagles coach reflected on Chelle’s coaching journey and offered the Malian advice for success

Super Eagles prepare for AFCON 2025 while also facing challenges in World Cup qualifiers

Gernot Rohr has sent a message of support to Eric Chelle, the new head coach of the Nigerian national team, following the announcement of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group C draw.

The AFCON draw was conducted at a glitzy, vibrant ceremony on Monday night in Rabat, with heavyweights like Nigeria and Morocco getting fairly favourable draws.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has been backed to succeed by former Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr. Photo by Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

According to ESPN, the Super Eagles have been earmarked as the favourites to progress from Group C after getting drawn against North African giants Tunisia, and East African rivals Uganda and Tanzania.

Nigeria, three-time winners of the continental showpiece football competition in 1980, 1994, and 2013, will be hoping to bounce back from losing the 2013 AFCON final to Ivory Coast when the competition kicks off in December.

The Super Eagles will be heading into the competition under new coach Eric Chelle, who was appointed by the Nigeria Football Federation following the team’s poor start in the World Cup qualifiers.

Rohr wishes Eric Chelle success

Meanwhile, Rohr, who is now the head coach of Benin Republic, praised Chelle’s potential and wished the Malian coach success as he begins his tenure with the Super Eagles.

The former Super Eagles coach remains optimistic about Nigeria’s future in football under Chelle’s leadership. However, he acknowledged the challenges ahead, especially in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, where Nigeria is currently winless and sits fifth in their group.

“I wish all the best to the Super Eagles and Eric Chelle. I knew him; he was a good player.

“Then he started to coach in France with a mid-table team, and later he had the chance to manage Mali, a very good team.

“The experience will come, and I hope he will give confidence to the players but not against Benin.” Rohr told Brila.net

The road to AFCON for Chelle

As the Super Eagles prepare for the AFCON 2025 competition, Rohr’s advice to Chelle underscores the importance of preparation and confidence in players.

Group C’s matchups against Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania will test Chelle’s tactics and team-building skills but his main test will be when the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers resume in March.

Chelle is aiming to guide the Super Eagles back to winning ways in the World Cup qualifiers as the three-time AFCON winners sit fifth in Group C with only three points from their opening four matches.

Predicting AFCON 2025 group winners

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Morocco’s Atlas Lions participated in the qualifying series and won all six games with a maximum of 18 points. They are one of the favourites to win the competition and should win group A with a maximum of nine points.

Seven-time winners, Egypt has been predicted to win group B, having two of the best attackers in Africa currently, Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng