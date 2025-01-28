Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen, was recently greeted with a barrage of criticism from the Turkish press

The Napoli loanee, despite being on an enviable goalscoring run, has been criticized for being offside, among other things

A Turkish football analyst has now offered support to the Napoli loanee, detailing the peculiar things the forward adds to the Galatasaray team

Victor Osimhen has recently been at the centre of intense criticism from the Turkish press, despite his impressive form with Galatasaray.

The Nigerian striker, who has seamlessly adapted to life at the Istanbul club, has faced heavy scrutiny, even as he continues to break numerous goalscoring records.

Victor Osimhen reacts during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Konyaspor at Rams Park Stadium on January 25, 2025. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Much of the criticism, coming from media figures and key stakeholders, has focused on the forward's tendency to be caught offside and his occasional misses in front of goal.

Former Galatasaray player, Hasan Sas, also weighed in, slamming Osimhen’s overall gameplay, despite the fact that the striker boasts an impressive 22 goal involvements in just 20 appearances per data courtesy of FotMob.

However, in the face of this barrage, Osimhen appears to be gaining some well-deserved support. Turkish football expert, Mehmet Ozcan, is the latest to defend the Napoli loanee, offering a more balanced view of the forward's contribution to Galatasaray.

Turkish football offers support to Victor Osimhen

Speaking to the media, as captured by Forza Cimbom, the Turkish football expert highlighted that Osimhen contributes far more to Galatasaray than the frequent criticisms of his offsides.

Ozcan emphasised that the Nigerian forward’s relentless work ethic, his constant runs, and his physicality make the team more dangerous and unpredictable.

"I do not agree with the criticism of Osimhen. He runs tirelessly and fights for every ball. He makes powerful runs, he feeds teammates with his heels and chest, and serves as a link for the attack. It's not like the connection between Kerem and Icardi," said Ozcan.

Ozcan's comments seem to align with the perspective of media outlet, One Galatasaray Football, who recently defended the Napoli loanee with an analysis of his movement patterns, comparing them to his teammates.

Despite the ongoing criticism, Osimhen has remained largely silent, letting his performances on the field do the talking. Recently, the marque attacker shattered a Turkish league record, becoming the most prolific forward in the 21st century to grace the league.

Italian media aims dig at Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed how an Italian outlet aimed a subtle dig at Osimhen after showering praise on Romelu Lukaku.

The media outlet, Corriere dello Sport, highlighted how the Belgian forward, brought in to replace Osimhen, has provided a breath of fresh air and much-needed leadership to the Italian outfit.

Napoli, who currently sit atop the Serie A table, largely owe their impeccable success to Lukaku’s prowess. The former Chelsea forward has been in impressive form, racking up four goal involvements in his last four appearances. Amid this praise for Lukaku, his goal tally remains a far cry from that of Osimhen at Galatasaray.

