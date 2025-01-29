Victor Boniface is set to make history by joining Al-Nassr, where he will play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

The 24-year-old striker leaves Bayer Leverkusen after a record-breaking season with the Bundesliga champions

Boniface will sign a lucrative contract with Al-Nassr, where the Nigerian forward will earn a staggering €15 million per year

Victor Boniface will make history by becoming the first Nigerian footballer to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, following his mindblowing €60 million transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to Al-Nassr.

The Super Eagles forward has reportedly signed a lucrative deal that will see him earn a staggering €15 million per season in the Saudi Pro League.

Victor Boniface has completed his medicals and is set to sign a mega deal to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr. Photo by Jorg Schuler

Source: Getty Images

Boniface’s move to Al-Nassr has been in the works for weeks, with Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg confirming that the 24-year-old has already passed his medical.

The Nigerian striker had initially been linked with a move to Manchester United, but Al-Nassr swooped in with a better offer, convincing Bayer Leverkusen to part ways with their star forward, Caught Offside reports.

With 21 goals and 10 assists in 34 appearances for Leverkusen, Boniface was instrumental in their historic 2023/24 campaign, helping the club lift the Bundesliga, German Cup, and German Super Cup.

His impressive performances earned him the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season award, making him one of the most sought-after young forwards in Europe.

Boniface’s transfer sparks excitement in Nigeria

The news of Boniface’s move has sent waves of excitement through Nigerian football, as he becomes the first Nigerian player to share the pitch with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Nigerian fans are eager to see how the striker will perform in the Saudi Pro League, especially in a team boasting the likes of Sadio Mane, Otavio, and Marcelo Brozovic.

Boniface was noticeably absent from Bayer Leverkusen’s training on Tuesday, further fueling speculation about his imminent departure, GOAL reports.

Speaking to reporters, Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso confirmed that the club was preparing for their final Champions League group-stage match without Boniface, signalling that the move was all but sealed.

What’s next for Boniface at Al-Nassr?

Boniface's arrival at Al-Nassr is expected to bolster the club’s attacking firepower, as they push for Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League glory.

With Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack, Boniface will have a golden opportunity to learn from one of the greatest footballers of all time while continuing his meteoric rise in world football.

This transfer marks a significant step in Nigeria’s football history, with Boniface now carrying the hopes of many fans as he embarks on this exciting new chapter.

Comparing Boniface’s salary to Al Nassr’s wages

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Boniface recently signed a one-year contract extension with Bayer Leverkusen, keeping him at the club until 2029.

Although the Nigerian forward’s previous contract was already set to run until 2028, the German club exercised the option to extend it by an additional year, accompanied by a significant pay raise.

Boniface earned €3 million per year after leaving Union Saint-Gilloise in 2023. However, this extension resulted in his income being doubled to €6 million per year. Despite this raise, his new salary is still far lower than the €15 million per year promised by Saudi Professional League team Al Nassr.

