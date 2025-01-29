Victor Boniface has become Nigeria’s highest-paid footballer abroad after sealing a move to Al-Nassr on a €15 million per year deal

The former Bayer Leverkusen forward has overtaken Victor Osimhen on the Super Eagles’ super-rich list with his latest transfer

Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi are the other Super Eagles stars on the top list of highest-paid Nigerian footballers

Victor Boniface has officially become the highest-paid Super Eagles player abroad after securing a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr.

The 24-year-old has signed a contract worth €15 million per season, overtaking compatriot Victor Osimhen, who previously held the record.

Victor Boniface is set to become the highest-earning Nigerian footballer abroad after agreeing to a whopping €15m per year deal with Al Nassr. Photo by Jorg Schuler

According to GOAL, Boniface has already completed his medical examinations, clearing the final hurdle for the move to the Saudi Arabian giants

Boniface’s move follows an impressive spell at Bayer Leverkusen, where he played a crucial role in their treble-winning season, securing the Bundesliga, German Cup, and German Super Cup.

His outstanding performances earned him the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season award, drawing interest from top clubs worldwide.

However, rather than a move to the English Premier League or La Liga, Boniface opted for a high-profile switch to Al-Nassr, where he will now play alongside football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Osimhen drops to second place

Before Boniface’s deal, Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen was the highest-paid Nigerian footballer, earning around $16.96 million annually at Napoli.

The 26-year-old striker has been a standout performer in European football, leading Napoli to their first Serie A title in over three decades during the 2022/23 season.

Despite being linked with a move to Premier League clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal, Osimhen moved to Turkey to join Galatasaray after a fallout with parent Napoli, where he continues to dominate as one of the best strikers in the world.

Osimhen has been instrumental to Galatasaray’s success this season, netting an outstanding 16 goals, and creating five assists in 20 games in all competitions, per Transfermarkt, to keep the club’s dream for a league and Europa League title alive.

However, with Boniface’s new contract in Saudi Arabia, he now sits second on the list of Nigeria’s highest-earning players.

Top 10 highest-paid Nigerian players abroad

With Boniface taking the top spot, here is the latest ranking of the highest-paid Super Eagles players abroad:

Victor Boniface – Al-Nassr (€15m per year)

Victor Osimhen – Napoli (€10m per year)

Alex Iwobi – Fulham (€5.57m per year)

Wilfred Ndidi – Leicester City (€5.05m per year)

Samuel Chukwueze – AC Milan (€4.84m per year)

Joe Aribo – Southampton (€4.66m per year)

Kelechi Iheanacho – Sevilla (€4.40m per year)

Taiwo Awoniyi – Nottingham Forest (€3.37m per year)

Calvin Bassey – Fulham (€2.98m per year)

Moses Simon – Nantes (€2.65m per year)

Comparing Boniface’s new salary with his old one

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Boniface recently signed a one-year contract extension with Bayer Leverkusen, keeping him at the club until 2029.

Although Boniface’s previous contract was already set to run until 2028, the German club exercised the option to extend it by an additional year, accompanied by a significant pay raise.

Following his transfer from Union Saint-Gilloise in 2023, Boniface was earning €3 million annually. However, this extension saw his salary double to €6 million per year. Despite this increase, his new wages are still far below the €15 million per year being offered by Saudi Professional League side Al Nassr.

