Frustrated Kelechi Iheanacho Disappointed Over Limited Playing Time at Sevilla

Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute in Sevilla's 1-1 draw with Osasuna in the La Liga on Monday night

The Nigerian international has started just four games since his move to the Spanish club during the summer

Iheanacho was left frustrated after his manager chose teenage forward Idumbo over him as Sevilla searched for an equaliser

Nigerian international Kelechi Iheanacho is increasingly frustrated by his limited playing time at the Sevilla club.

The Super Eagles forward, who joined the La Liga outfit during the summer, has only managed eight appearances for the club.

He has continued to struggle at his new club, with reports claiming he is getting disappointed about his bench role.

Recall that the 28-year-old was signed as a replacement for Youssef En-Nesyri after the Moroccan moved to Turkish club Fenerbahce.

Iheanacho has not been at his best for club and country in recent times, and he has failed to score in nine combined matches in La Liga and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

He, however, managed to net a brace when he made his Copa del Rey debut at the end of October.

Inside reports say manager Garcia Pimienta seems to have lost patience with the former Leicester City of England star.

The tactician left him on their bench in their league matches against Rayo Vallecano and CA Osasuna.

Local outlet Estadio Deportivo reported that the player was disappointed after Pimienta chose teenage forward Idumbo over him as Sevilla searched for an equalizer on Monday night.

He had hoped to come on as a late substitute, but he ended up unused during the encounter, which eventually ended 1-1, BBC reports.

The manager exhausted his substitutes in the 86th minute when he brought on Lucien Agoume and Jesus Navas.

Iheanacho cries out over poor form

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Iheanacho has continued to suffer criticisms from both the Nigerian and the Spanish media.

The former Manchester City player has scored just two goals for Sevilla and has failed to score in seven La Liga appearances.

He last scored for the Nigerian national team during their 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

