Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, passed away at the age of 82 on Sunday night, July 13

The Nigerian Olympic Committee has reeled out some of the achievements of the former Military Head of State under the military regime

Buhari died of a prolonged illness in London and was buried in his hometown in Daura, Katsina, on Tuesday, July 15

The remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari were laid to rest at his residence in Daura, his hometown in Katsina state, on Tuesday, July 15.

Buhari died at a clinic in London, United Kingdom (UK) on Sunday, July 13, following a prolonged illness on Sunday evening, July 13.

Nigerian football enjoyed success during his two stints as president during the military regime from 1983 to 1985 and civilian rule from 2015 to 2023.

The Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) mourns the passing away of former Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari.

NOC mourn Buhari

The Nigerian Olympic Committee has paid a heartfelt tribute to former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, the President of NOC, Habu Gumel, said the country witnessed a turnaround in sports during his tenure as a military head of state and civilian president.

Gumel said sportsmen and women enjoyed it tremendously and never toyed with the demands of athletes.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) member revealed that Nigeria won the inaugural FIFA Kodak U-16 World Cup in China in 1985, which heralded a new beginning for the country’s football.

Gumel stressed that former President Buhari promised to reward the victorious team and their technical crew with houses, and he fulfilled his promise. He said:

“Former President Muhammadu Buhari is a man of integrity and kept faith with destiny. As our three-time Grand Patron, he never toyed with the desires of sportsmen and women, who won laurels for the country.

“Buhari’s era can be described as a glorious era for Nigerian sports. We won the inaugural FIFA Kodak U-16 World Cup in China in 1985.

“He promised the players and management houses after their monumental achievement and later fulfilled it a decade later during his tenure as a civilian president.

"President Buhari’s action during his tenure have remained a motivating initiative for the athletes today, encouraging them to strive for excellence with the assurance that their efforts will be recognised and rewarded."

President of the Nigerian Olympic Committee, Habu Gumel showers encomium on ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari laid the foundation- Okotoko

Nigeria sports journalist Promise Okotoko said ex-President Muhammadu Buhari laid the foundation for football to thrive in the country.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Okotoko revealed that Buhari supported sports during his tenure, laying the foundation for the establishment of the National Sports Commission. He said:

"Our late President Muhammadu Buhari is a pacesetter, we won laurels in football from the underage to the senior category. The current leadership in the various sports transforming the fortunes of the country were elected during his era."

Amaechi arrives for Buhari's burial

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Minister of Transportation and ex-governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Amaechi, was captured the moment he arrived in Daura for Muhammadu Buhari's burial.

Amaechi’s arrival came just hours after Buhari’s body was flown from London aboard a Nigerian Air Force aircraft.

