Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen, has been on a brilliant run of form for Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray

The combative attacker on loan from Napoli has recently eclipsed a club record following his flurry of goals

Amid his impressive scoring streak, Osimhen has been met with endless criticism from the Turkish media

Victor Osimhen continues to shine despite the barrage of criticism he has been met with from the Turkish media.

The forward, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray, has adapted seamlessly to the demands of the Istanbul club.

Victor Osimhen celebrates during the UEFA Europa League match between Galatasaray A.S. and FC Dynamo Kyiv at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi on January 21, 2025. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen, despite joining Galatasaray late in the summer of 2024, has racked up an impressive 22 goal involvements in his 20 appearances for the Yellow and Reds, according to data courtesy of Fotmob.

However, amid the flurry of goal involvements the 26-year-old has been part of, he continues to face endless criticism and scrutiny from the Turkish media.

Nonetheless, amid the flood of criticism Osimhen continues to receive, a report has emerged detailing that the Nigerian forward has eclipsed a Galatasaray goal record.

Osimhen eclipses Galatasaray goal record

According to a report from media outlet, Pesindeyiz Galatasaray, Osimhen, with an impressive goal average of 0.8 per game, has already surpassed Galatasaray’s club record of 0.79, previously held by Mario Jardel.

The Nigerian forward also boasts a better goal average than Argentine striker, Mauro Icardi, who recorded 0.7 goals per game in his first 20 appearances for the Istanbul club.

The Nigerian forward, showing no signs of slowing down, is poised to set a new record for the most prolific debut season in the history of the Yellow and Reds.

His exceptional goalscoring form has, however, attracted significant transfer interest from clubs across the English Premier League and beyond.

While Osimhen is expected to complete a permanent move away from Napoli in the upcoming summer window, the club he will join remains uncertain.

The possibility of the 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men’s Player of the Year remaining at Galatasaray is still very much on the table, with club president Dursun Ozbek hinting at the potential extension of the striker’s stay at Rams Park Arena.

What the future holds for Osimhen is yet to be seen, but it is clear that his next move will be one to watch closely in the summer transfer window.

Turkish expert backs Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Turkish football expert, Mehmet Ozcan, has backed Osimhen’s performance amid the criticism he has faced at Galatasaray.

The Nigerian attacker, who has lit up the scenes with the Istanbul outfit, has been criticised for offsides and a flurry of missed chances in recent times.

Ozcan, however, opted to praise Osimhen’s overall impact on Galatasaray, stressing that the forward has made the team’s attack under coach Okan Buruk even more efficient.

The Turkish analyst also highlighted Osimhen’s ability to create chances, even in the tightest of areas, as he often helps free up teammates with his hold-up play.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng