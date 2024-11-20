Kelechi Iheanacho is going through a difficult time at club side Sevilla and with the Super Eagles

Iheanacho has only two goals since joining the record UEFA Europa League winners last summer

The former FIFA U17 World Cup golden ball winner has cried out over his current form on the pitch

Kelechi Iheanacho is not having the best time on the pitch for his club, Sevilla and the Super Eagles of Nigeria, and he has cried out about his current situation.

Iheanacho joined record UEFA Europa League winner Sevilla as a free agent in the summer after leaving Leicester City at the expiration of his contract after a seven-year spell.

Kelechi Iheanacho sits disappointedly on Sevilla's bench during a La Liga match. Photo by JM Fernandez.

As noted by Sports Brief, he rejected a new contract offer from the Foxes and turned down approaches from other Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa, before moving to Spain.

Iheanacho cries out over poor form

The 28-year-old has been under fire from Nigerian and Spanish media over his poor form for months and has opened up on his current ordeal.

“When you are not at your best, at your peak , then you look very tough,” he said after the Super Eagles’ defeat to Rwanda in Uyo, as quoted by Complete Sports.

“In general, football is not simple . Probably everyone will say that it is easy. Obviously, the way we play makes it look easy. But it is not because there is a lot of hard work to do, both in training and in matches.”

The former Manchester City forward has two goals for Rojiblancos, both of which came in the 3-0 Copa del Rey win over Las Rozas CF, while he has failed to score in seven La Liga appearances.

His last goal for the national team came in the 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in November 2023 during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier group stage match.

Eguavoen defends Iheanacho's call-up

Legit.ng previously reported that Augustine Eguavoen defended his decision to invite Iheanacho for the October international break despite his poor form at Sevilla.

Iheanacho joined the club as a free agent in the summer but has yet to score, but was preferred to replace the injured Victor Osimhen over other in-form forwards.

