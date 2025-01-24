Pep Guardiola faces the potential loss of half his $126 million fortune depending on Spain’s property laws

Cristina Serra may claim luxurious assets, including a $10M Barcelona mansion and a Michelin-star restaurant

Spain’s matrimonial property regime will play a pivotal role in determining the division of Guardiola’s wealth

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could lose most of his prized assets after finalising his divorce from his estranged wife and partner of 30 years Cristina Serra.

News of the couple’s split had rocked the airwaves after it emerged the former Barcelona coach was ending his 10-year marriage to his long-term partner although in amicable circumstances.

Pep Guardiola might be the biggest loser after his divorce as the Manchester City coach is set to lose millions worth of properties to his estranged wife. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images

According to GOAL, Guardiola and Serra privately informed the news of their separation to their friends and family, although they were maintaining a cordial relationship and had spent Christmas together with their three children before this revelation became public.

Serra left England in 2019 to return to Barcelona with the last of their three children to oversee her family's fashion business, while Guardiola remained at Manchester City.

The decision by Guardiola to extend his deal for two more years at Manchester until 2027, appeared to have broken their already strained relationship, forcing Sarra to demand a separation from the multiple award-winning coach.

The financial stakes of Guardiola’s divorce

Guardiola and Serra's love affair began more than three decades ago, growing from a 20-year courtship to a decade of marriage.

Despite their enduring friendship, multiple sources say the Man City’s coach's unwavering emphasis on his career played a major role in their separation, Daily Mail reports.

The 54-year-old coach is one of the world's highest-paid football managers, with an annual salary of $23 million, which has helped him amass multiple luxurious properties over the years.

Guardiola’s $126 million wealth extends far beyond his salary, encompassing an impressive real estate portfolio, luxury cars, and lucrative investments.

5 luxurious properties Guardiola may lose after divorce

1. $10mil mansion in Barcelona's exclusive neighborhood

Guardiola’s luxurious home in one of Barcelona’s most sought-after areas could become a focal point in the divorce settlement.

2. $3.3mil luxury apartment in Manchester

This upscale apartment features an Olympic pool, sauna, and other premium amenities, reflecting Guardiola’s penchant for lavish living.

3. Bentley GTX 700 and Range Rover car collection

Guardiola’s love for luxury cars is evident in his impressive collection, including a $288,000 Bentley and a $216,000 Range Rover.

4. Tast Catala, a Michelin-acclaimed restaurant in Manchester

This upscale dining establishment, known for its Catalan cuisine, adds culinary prestige to Guardiola’s portfolio.

5. A luxury wine cellar valued at $241,345

Guardiola’s taste for the finer things extends to a high-end wine collection, further underscoring his affluent lifestyle.

VDM dissects Guadiola’s reported divorce

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that famous Nigerian social media influencer and activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, has reacted to reports on Pep Guardiola's marriage collapse.

VDM claimed that he learnt Pep's wife was asking for half of the Manchester City coach’s property, the activist said in a clip.

Praying for a good woman is underrated. Now you are sharing his property; you are taking out of his property.

This same property that he got from focusing on football. If he wasn't focused on football, how would you get the property that you are divorcing him to get half.

