Steve Cooper deployed the defensive midfielder by trade in an attack behind striker Jamie Vardy

The Super Eagles star excelled in the position, surpassing compatriot Austin JJ Okocha's numbers

Wilfred Ndidi starred for Leicester City in an attacking role in their 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, surpassing the numbers of a former Nigerian star.

Manager Steve Cooper deployed Ndidi, a defensive midfielder by trade, in an attacking position behind striker Jamie Vardy, and he proved his versatility.

The Super Eagles midfielder assisted the veteran forward for the opening goal in the first half before setting up Stephy Mavididi to make it 2-0 in the second half.

Palace fought back through French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who scored twice, including a late goal in the additional minutes of the second half to rescue a point.

Ndidi breaks Okocha’s record

As noted by Soar Super Eagles, Ndidi did not feel out of place despite playing in an unfamiliar position. He provided two assists and created four chances.

Regardless of his brilliance in attack, he posted high defensive numbers, including eight duels, three tackles and one interception for an all-round performance.

According to Soccernet, his two assists take his Premier League tally to 12, surpassing the 10 provided by compatriot Austin Jay-Jay Okocha during his entertaining Premier League career.

Okocha achieved his number in 125 league games, while it took Ndidi 196 appearances, most of which came in defensive midfield and centre-back.

The attacking midfielder spent four seasons in the Premier League with Bolton Wanderers, while the Lagos-born attacker is in his sixth season in the English top flight.

Eguavoen crafts new role for Ndidi

Legit.ng reported that Augustine Eguavoen pushed Ndidi into a more attacking role for the Super Eagles during the September international games.

The interim head coach adopted a 4-3-3 formation and pushed the defensive midfielder to the right side of the three-man midfield, a more advanced position.

