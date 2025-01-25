Reports of Victor Osimhen confronting two journalists after he was pictured in a nightclub in Istanbul have recently made headlines

The Galatasaray forward was reported to have punched the cameras of both journalists as he demanded footage of him be deleted

The marquee Nigerian attacker has posted a cryptic message on his social media amid talks of his bust-up with the journalists

Victor Osimhen has once again found himself at the center of attention in the Turkish media, but this time for a rather controversial reason.

The Nigerian forward, who completed a high-profile transfer to Galatasaray in the summer of 2024, was recently involved in an altercation with Turkish journalists that has sparked widespread discussion.

Victor Osimhen celebrates during the UEFA Europa League match between Galatasaray A.S. and Tottenham Hotspur at Rams Park. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

According to reports from Patronlar Dunyasi, Osimhen and his friends were enjoying a night out at Tofes 99 Sports Bar in Maslak 1453 when they encountered a group of journalists outside the venue.

The situation quickly escalated when Osimhen noticed the cameras. Enraged, he allegedly confronted two journalists—cameraman, Ömer Can, and reporter, İsmail Zen—along with others from Turkish outlets Posta and Sabah.

As tensions rose, Osimhen reportedly punched the cameras and demanded the deletion of any footage. In an intense moment, he is said to have threatened the journalists, stating, “If I see this footage anywhere, I will destroy you.”

In the wake of this incident, which has sparked significant discussion, the Nigerian forward took to social media to offer one of the most unexpected responses to the controversy.

Osimhen reacts to Turkish journalists incident

Taking to social media, the marquee Nigerian forward posted a cryptic video of a viral Ghanaian presenter laughing hysterically.

The post, which has since sparked widespread reactions from fans and individuals alike, seems to be aimed at quieting the growing buzz surrounding the altercation.

Multiple outlets have reported that the Nigerian forward could face severe consequences from Galatasaray, among other potential repercussions. However, the Istanbul club has largely refrained from commenting on the incident.

Amid the controversy, Osimhen’s immediate future continues to be a hot topic. The Napoli loanee has also faced criticism for his performances on the field, despite being the club's most prolific attacker.

Whether the former LOSC Lille star will choose to extend his stay at Galatasaray beyond his loan period remains to be seen.

Turkish outlet backs Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed how a Turkish outlet showed support for Osimhen amid the barrage of criticism he has continued to receive.

The media outlet, One Football Galatasaray, reported that the Nigerian forward has been unfairly targeted by the press.

The outlet also highlighted that Osimhen’s teammates are largely at fault for some of the decisions the striker resorts to during attacking sequences.

It stressed that, often, the Napoli loanee is left alone to take on the entire opposition defense, which frequently results in him wasting chances.

The Nigerian forward appears to share this sentiment, as he spoke to the media and touched on the draw in the UEFA Europa League fixture against Dynamo Kyiv.

