Victor Boniface has denied allegations of ending his relationship over a prenuptial agreement dispute

The Bayer Leverkusen star was alleged to have separated from Norwegian partner Rikke Hermine after four years

Rumours surrounding Boniface emerged alongside reports of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s marital issues

Victor Boniface has firmly dismissed rumours suggesting he ended his four-year relationship with Norwegian partner Rikke Hermine due to disputes over a prenuptial agreement.

The Super Eagles forward had been together with Rikke during the start of his career in Norway with FK Bodø/Glimt and shared special memories until rumours of their separation.

Victor Boniface has spoken up about his alleged breakup with his Norwegian partner of four years for the first time since the rumours broke. Photo by Jorg Schuler.

Source: Getty Images

Boniface, who had scored eight goals in 15 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen this season before being injured according to Transfermarkt, was apparently having problems with his Norwegian partner after leaving for the Christmas holidays without her.

A close friend of the couple had alleged Rikke was uncomfortable with Boniface’s decision to travel without her to Nigeria for the holidays and his constant refusal to post her on his socials, Tribuna reports.

Rumours of their breakup became widespread after Rikke deleted all photos of the pair on her social media handles with their last public appearance together was during Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga title celebrations back in May 2024.

Rumours sparked by prenuptial agreement allegations

Rumours claimed Boniface reportedly refused Rikke’s insistence on legal marriage without a prenuptial arrangement as the reason for the couple’s breakup.

The allegations surfaced online, claiming the Bayer Leverkusen star prioritised his financial security over the future of his four-year relationship with Rikke.

An African Hub post alleged Boniface is now focused on safeguarding his financial future and avoiding potential pitfalls, and these claims sparked a flurry of reactions among fans, commentators, and even the Bayer Leverkusen forward.

Boniface issues strong response on relationship issues

In response to the viral reports, Boniface took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the rumours head-on.

In a now-deleted post, the 24-year-old Super Eagles forward called out the fake news and defended both himself and his partner.

“Stop posting fake sht. You guys know nothing about … Una go just carry phone without knowing wetinx dey sup just post.”

“He further added, “No be everybody be like una sister. So respect urself. Everything you guys say about her are all lies.” Boniface replied strongly in pidgin.

Boniface’s statement not only denied the allegations but also expressed frustration at the intrusion into his private life. The quick deletion of the post, however, left fans speculating about the truth behind the situation.

Boniface ends relationship with Norwegian partner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bayer Leverkusen forward Boniface and Norwegian influencer Rikke have officially ended their four-year relationship.

The couple's breakup became evident when they unfollowed each other on social media. Jensen wiped her Instagram profile, leaving just one post.

The pair’s last public appearance together was in May during Bayer Leverkusen’s historic Bundesliga title celebrations. Boniface and Jensen shared a heartfelt kiss and posed for photos with their families, a moment that now feels bittersweet in hindsight.

