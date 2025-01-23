Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has reunited with his former manager Jose Mourinho during a trip to Turkey

Mikel worked with Mourinho during two spells at Chelsea with the Special One currently manager of Fenerbahce

The former Super Eagles star also visited compatriot Victor Osimhen, whom Chelsea had transfer interest in

John Obi Mikel could not contain his excitement after reuniting with his former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, during a business trip to Turkey.

Mikel played under Mourinho at Chelsea over two spells, having been signed to the club by the Portuguese boss, and both reunited when the manager returned in 2013.

Mikel Obi receiving instructions from Jose Mourinho during their second spell at Chelsea. Photo by AMA.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, Mikel Obi played 120 times under Mourinho, more than he did under any under coach and is the only manager he played 100+ games for.

The former Super Eagles captain did the most for the manager, most games, most goals, most assists and even the most yellow cards of his career and has acknowledged him as his greatest ever.

The former midfielder holds the manager in high esteem even though some Nigerian football fans dislike him for converting him from an attacking midfielder to a defensive midfielder.

Mikel Obi reunites with Jose Mourinho

Mikel Obi is currently in Istanbul to reportedly get interviews for his Obi One Podcast and secure some partnership agreements, as he hinted on his page.

He took the opportunity to check in with his former boss, who is now the manager of Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce, and he shared photos on his Instagram page with a lovely caption.

“BACK WITH THE BOSS @josemourinho is, and always will be, the gaffer. A trip to Istanbul wouldn't have been complete without popping in to see the man @mikel_john_obi will always be indebted to for giving him his big break,” he wrote.

“The laughs say it all. Nothing but love and respect between these two. Thanks José and @fenerbahce for welcoming the team.”

Mikel also met with his compatriot Victor Osimhen, who plays for Galatasaray and had Chelsea actively chasing him in the summer transfer window.

Fans on social media speculated that he was there to tap up the striker towards rekindling a potential move to Chelsea in the summer, with the London outfit still struggling for goals.

Jose Mourinho launches wine

The former Real Madrid manager recently launched his custom wine named The Special One, which is available on pre-order for €144.

“Finals, I've won them. Leagues, I've conquered them. I've never been one of the bottle, I make the bottle. I prefer not to speak. My achievements, my success, my work, they speak for themselves. The is the Special One, now yours to share,” he said.

Mikel Obi's daughter scores brace

Legit.ng reported that Mikel Obi’s daughter scored a brace when her school team won 4-0 against an opponent, with the other twin pulling the strings in midfield.

The Super Eagles legend fathered the twins eight years ago with his Russian girlfriend and has been living in Dubai since retiring, a city he described as perfect.

