Mikel Obi Thrilled As Twin Daughter Scores Brace in School Team’s 4–0 Win

Mikel Obi's daughter struck twice as she helped her school football team to a 4-0 win over their opponents in a recent game

Ava, one of the twin girls of the Chelsea legend, has continued to showcase her talent, having taken after her father

Last year, she was named the third-best player at the prestigious RGS Guildford Dubai, where she won a special award

Ava, one of the twin daughters of former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi, has led her school team to a 4-0 victory in a recent game.

The proud dad took to his Instagram stories to flaunt photos of his kid showcasing her talent.

In 2015, the former Chelsea star and his Russian partner Olga Diyachenko announced the arrival of twin daughters Ava and Mia, who were born on September 13 that year.

Mikel Obi's daughter Ava scored twice in her school team's 4-0 win. Photo: mikel_john_obi.

Source: Instagram

The lovers, who met in January 2014, named their adorable kids Ava and Mia.

Olga is the daughter of Russian billionaire Oleg Diyachenko. She once explained that Mikel lived in the same facility as her parents, and that was how they met.

Mikel has always flaunted them on his social media handles, and he also takes them on exotic holidays.

In 2023, Ava was awarded the third-best player in her school as she combines education with sporting activities at the RGS Guildford Dubai.

She scored two goals in their 4-0 win in a recent game is celebrating on social media.

Mikel wrote:

"My baller, and we won 4-0. This baller scored 2 goals in a 4-0 win. My midfielder with the passes and assists."

Meanwhile, Mikel has continued with his punditry as he analyses and dissects football matches, especially games involving his former club, Chelsea.

Mikel Obi aims dig at Nicolas Jackson

The Chelsea legend took a swipe at Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson after the Blues went four league games without a win.

Enzo Maresca's side have managed two points from a possible twelve following two draws and two losses in crucial games.

According to Tribal Football, Mikel disclosed that Jackson lacks the cutting edge in front of goal and that the club would not be able to compete for titles with such a striker.

However, he suggested that the London club should prioritise the signing of impressive Nigerian international Victor Osimhen or the in-form Swedish star Viktor Gyokeres.

Osimhen had been on the radar of the Stamford Bridge outfit for some time, and they were on the verge of landing him last summer, but the deal collapsed in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Babayaro criticises Ben Chilwell

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Chelsea left-back Babayaro is unimpressed with Ben Chilwell's recent performances for the Blues.

The former Nigerian international urged the English footballer to consider playing elsewhere in order to save his football career.

Chilwell has so far made 107 appearances at the London club in all competitions since joining from Leicester City in the summer of 2020.

