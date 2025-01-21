Ademola Lookman continued his impressive form in Atalanta's UEFA Champions League clash against Sturm Graz

Ademola Lookman continued his impressive run of form with another goal in the UEFA Champions League encounter against Sturm Graz.

The Nigerian forward, who has been enjoying a remarkable season, ensured he made an instant impact despite coming off the bench in the fixture.

Ademola Lookman celebrates his goal during the UEFA Champions League match between Atalanta BC and SK Sturm Graz at Stadio di Bergamo on January 21, 2025. Image: Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman, who had already found the back of the net in the Italian Serie A fixture against Napoli, ensured Atalanta took a strong step toward the knockout rounds of the Champions League with a brilliant header to secure victory for the Bergamo outfit.

The forward, who had an assist ruled out earlier in the second half, still made his mark by setting up teammate Marco Brescianini, helping Atalanta cap off their five-star performance with a commanding 5-0 win.

Lookman’s goal and assist on the night took his tally to 14 goals and seven assists in 26 appearances, according to data courtesy of FotMob.

The Nigerian’s towering header has since sparked excitement on social media, with fans showering praise on the 27-year-old for his exceptional contributions.

Fans hail Lookman after brilliant header

@kayabiola1, visibly thrilled, wrote:

“2 assists x 1 goal as a substitute ⚜️. Sonic runner. ADEMOLA LOOKMAN.”

@illmindofmecca praised Lookman’s contribution, commenting:

“With a beautiful play for the last goal.”

@rexliten, amazed by the display, added:

“Lookman is on another level. See the last goal.”

@DigitalEmman saluted the form of Nigerian attackers, posting:

“Nigerian forwards proving world-class form.”

@Otunba_Mayowa offered a prayer for Lookman’s continued health, writing:

“Injury-free till the end of the year in Jesus’ name 🙏🏼.”

]@vhincy026, a Manchester United fan, called for his club to sign the in-form forward, stating:

“This is the player Man Utd needs.”

@sami_speakss, likely a Chelsea fan, expressed frustration with his club, tweeting:

“Chelsea no go see this one buy.”

The emphatic victory marked Atalanta’s first win of the new year. The Bergamo outfit, along with coach Gian Piero Gasperini—who has faced heavy criticism recently—will aim to build on this momentum when they travel to face Serie A newcomers Como in their next league fixture.

Atalanta coach speaks about Lookman decision

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Atalanta coach, Gasperini, touched on the decision to substitute Lookman during the clash against Napoli.

The veteran tactician explained that his team boasts an array of attacking talent and that he has the liberty to decide who starts and who doesn’t.

The Atalanta coach also expressed his satisfaction with his attackers despite their defeat to Napoli.

The Bergamo club will now aim to close the gap at the top of the table with a run of impressive displays in their upcoming fixtures.

