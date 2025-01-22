Galatasaray were held to a disappointing draw in their UEFA Europa League clash against Dynamo Kiev

The Yellow and Reds witnessed their two-goal cushion in the encounter wiped out largely due to individual mistakes

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen has spoken after eclipsing a milestone in goal involvement during the fixture

Victor Osimhen was anything but a happy man as he reflected on Galatasaray's draw in the UEFA Europa League encounter against Dynamo Kyiv.

The Istanbul outfit, who were expected to make light work of their struggling opponents, saw their two-goal lead slip in the final stages of the match.

Victor Osimhen reacts to a missed chance during the UEFA Europa League match between Galatasaray A.S. and FC Dynamo Kyiv. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Osimhen, who appeared to have sealed victory for the Yellow and Reds following his brilliant strike from the penalty spot, watched as a series of defensive indecisiveness cost his team a crucial victory on the night.

Reflecting on the disappointing display in the aftermath of the encounter, the Nigerian forward, who eclipsed a milestone of 20 goal involvements for Galatasaray according to data courtesy of FotMob, stressed how disappointed he was with the way he and his teammates played on the night.

Osimhen also emphasised that he and his teammates believed they deserved more than a share of the spoils in the encounter.

Osimhen speaks after Galatasaray's draw

Speaking in an interview with the club's official website, the Napoli loanee shared his thoughts:

"We need to take responsibility as a team. I think we all made mistakes. They fought well and scored their goals.

"There have been two consecutive draws. Now we need to work hard, learn from our mistakes, and focus on the upcoming matches."

Osimhen emphasised the need for improved cohesion and decision-making within the team.

"We need to understand each other better in key moments," he explained. "If I'm making a strong run, I look to see who I can pass to or receive the ball from. We could have scored more goals today. It's crucial to learn from our mistakes and get better."

The Nigerian forward's sentiments echoed those of manager Okan Buruk, who also acknowledged that Galatasaray deserved more from the match.

The Turkish Super Lig giants will now turn their attention to their upcoming league fixture against Konyaspor, aiming to return to winning ways.

Galatasaray will also seek to address their defensive frailties as they prepare for the crucial encounter.

Turkish journalist calls Osimhen overrated

Legit.ng, in another report, detailed how a Turkish football expert dubbed Osimhen as overrated.

Serhat Ululuren, who has been vocal about the Nigerian striker, argued that the Napoli loanee wasn’t worth the €75 million asking price placed on him by the Italian club.

The football expert buttressed his point with the offside calls Osimhen has been involved in, as well as the big chances missed by the forward so far.

Ululuren’s remarks come shortly after former Galatasaray forward, Hasan Şaş, also criticised Osimhen’s performance despite his goalscoring streak.

The Nigerian striker has now found the back of the net in four of his last five appearances for the Istanbul outfit.

