Ademola Lookman is being linked with a move to rival Italian Serie A club Napoli in the January transfer window

Former Real Madrid star Antonio Cassano has urged the Partenopei to prioritise signing the in-form Atalanta playmaker

Napoli are on the verge of signing Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United, but Cassano believes Lookman is a better player

As Napoli continue negotiations over the possibility of signing Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho, a former Real Madrid player believes Ademola Lookman should be the target.

Lookman is one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe following his stellar performances for Italian club Atalanta in recent times.

The Nigerian international single-handedly led Atalanta to the Europa League title when he netted a hat-trick in their 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

He was also part of the Super Eagles squad that played at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, where Nigeria finished second.

Lookman has already notched in 14 goals in 26 matches this season, including four in the UEFA Champions League.

While Antonio Conte is making efforts to bolster Napoli's attack, ex-Real Madrid star Antonio Cassano urged the Italian club to prioritise Lookman's signing.

The Partenopei are shopping for another forward in the transfer market following the departure of Georgian dazzler Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has completed a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Cassano wondered why Napoli would be eyeing a player like Garnacho as a possible replacement for Kvaratskhelia.

He admitted that the Argentine is a talented player but claimed he is not a regular starter for a struggling Manchester United side.

Speaking during an episode of the Viva el Futbol podcast via Siamo Il Napoli, Cassano urged Napoli to invest 45-50 million euros, along with Giacomo Raspadori's price tag, to sign Ademola Lookman from Atalanta.

He emphasised that PSG were on the verge of signing the reigning African Player of the Year before the deal collapsed and the French giants went for Kvaratskhelia.

According to the former Italian star, Garnacho might struggle to settle in at Napoli, where the coach and the fans exert relentless pressure.

Manchester United lower demands for Garnacho

Meanwhile, Manchester United have intensified their efforts to offload Garnacho as the club lowered their demands for the Argentine international, Team Talk reports.

After negotiations with Napoli, the Red Devils reduced their asking price to approximately £55 million after negotiations.

It was gathered that the Italian club are seeking further reduction as they are offering an amount around £46 million.

United head coach Ruben Amorim is wielding the axe to ensure the player leaves despite his potential.

Gasperini hails Lookman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperinin has hailed Ademola Lookman following his performance in the Champions League win over Sturm Graz.

Gasperini expressed his satisfaction with seeing his side return to winning ways as he addressed Lookman and other attackers.

The tactician would further detail that they are unlikely to sign another forward in the transfer market.

