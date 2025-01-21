Forwards Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen are Nigeria's best players in the world at the moment

Osimhen was the 2023 African Footballer of the Year, while Lookman won the coveted award in 2024

The two players have put up impressive performances for their clubs, Galatasaray and Atalanta, this season

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are Nigeria’s best footballers in the world at the moment, representing the country well on football’s global stage.

Osimhen was named the 2023 African Footballer of the Year after helping Napoli win the 2022/23 Italian Serie A title, while Lookman succeeded him by winning it in 2024 after helping Atalanta win the Europa League.

Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen celebrate a goal for Nigeria during AFCON 2023. Photo by Franck Fife/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

A former Nigerian forward, Osarimen Giulio Ebagua, who spent most of his career in Italy has analysed both forwards, naming what he likes about each one of the players.

Ebagua admitted to Europa Calcio that he is not a fan of Osimhen even though he gets the job done and that Lookman is the best player in Africa.

Legit.ng compares the two players’ stats at Galatasaray and Atalanta this season.

Comparing Lookman and Osimhen's stats

Victor Osimhen's stats

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli after failing to secure a permanent move away despite negotiations throughout the summer of 2024.

He has slotted in seamlessly at the Turkish champions and has earned plaudits from the Turkish media for his fighting spirit even when he is not scoring.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has contributed to 21 goals for Galatasaray. He has 15 goals and six assists across the Turkish Super League and UEFA Europa League.

Ademola Lookman’s stats

Lookman, who is off the back of a triumphant season for Atalanta, has picked up where he left off. He helped the Bergamo-based club win the UEFA Europa League last year.

His hat trick in the Europa League final, amongst other exploits helped him win the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year, succeeding Osimhen, who won the award in 2023.

He has scored 14 goals and six assists in 25 matches across the Italian Serie A and the UEFA Champions League, excluding other domestic cup competitions in Italy.

Both players are tied on the same number of assists even though Osimhen expectedly, as the striker has scored two more goals than Lookman, who plays mainly as a winger.

The Serie A forward has missed 11 big chances while creating eight for his teammates, while Osimhen has missed a whopping 29 big chances while creating 11 for his teammates.

The two Super Eagles stars have their teams in the title race. Galatasaray are clear favourites in Turkey, while Atalanta are up against Inter Milan and Napoli in Italy.

Osimhen disappointed at Galatasaray’s draw

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen expressed his disappointment after Galatasaray surrendered a two-goal lead twice to draw 3-3 against Dynamo Kyiv in the Europa League.

The Nigerian striker scored his team's third goal but could have had more goals if he had not missed four big chances and was again caught offside four times.

