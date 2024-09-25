The Super Eagles of Nigeria are gearing up to lock horns with Libya in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualification series

The Nigerian team is managed by interim manager Augustine Eguavoen, who has reportedly compiled a squad list for the fixture

A report on the number of new additions to the squad for the 2025 AFCON qualification fixture has recently surfaced

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to continue their quest for a place in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with an upcoming clash against Libya.

Still without a permanent head coach, the Nigerian team is currently under the guidance of interim manager Augustine Eguavoen.

Eguavoen’s tenure has been marked by a series of positive results, fuelling growing calls for him to be appointed as the team’s permanent manager.

As the October fixtures draw near, discussions have centred around the players the 59-year-old manager might select, especially given his evident desire to consistently strengthen the squad at his disposal.

Amid the speculation, a squad list compiled by Eguavoen has surfaced, reportedly featuring as many as five new additions for the Libya match.

Super Eagles squad list surfaces

According to a report from OwnGoalNigeria, the initial squad list being drafted by coach Eguavoen includes five new players who were not part of the previous international fixture.

The report details that the interim coach has recalled Sevilla’s new forward, Chidera Ejuke, along with the defensive trio of Kenneth Omeruo, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Jamilu Collins. It also highlights a call-up for versatile Getafe star Chrisantus Uche.

Additionally, the report concludes by stating that invitations will soon be sent to the club sides of these players who have been included in the final team list.

According to data from FotMob, the Super Eagles will host Libya in Uyo on October 11, before travelling to the Martyrs of Benina Stadium for the return fixture on October 15.

Osimhen earns special recognition

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen, has earned special recognition at the Turkish club Galatasaray.

The 25-year-old only recently joined the Turkish outfit following a long, fraught exit from Napoli.

Osimhen has adapted well to the demands of the Istanbul club, recording two assists in as many games for the Yellow and Reds.

