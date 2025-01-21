Victor Osimhen's future is yet to be resolved, and will undoubtedly be on the move again in the summer window

Galatasaray are contemplating making his season-long loan move a permanent deal after impressing the club

A Turkish analyst has openly discussed why the Nigerian striker is not worth the money Napoli demands

Victor Osimhen’s potential permanent move to Galatasaray has received more opposition from a Turkish pundit, who explained why he is not worth the money.

Osimhen moved to the Turkish champions on a season-long loan after he attempted to get a permanent move away from Napoli failed, and he was frozen out of the squad.

The Nigerian forward hit the ground running immediately at Galatasaray as if he had been there for many years, leading the team in goal contributions midway through the season.

His performances and contributions have prompted the champions to consider signing him permanently despite the finances going over what they could afford.

Turkish pundit against Osimhen's signing

Turkish pundit Erman Toroglu has analysed the Osimhen and Galatasaray relationship and concluded that the striker should be moved on in the summer.

Toroglu applauded the Super Eagles forward as a good footballer and a big star, but he lacks the final ball, and there's a discord between him and his teammates, which makes him unworthy of the money.

“There is also something like this, the balls that Osimhen gives and receives are not evaluated much,” he told Sky Spor, as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

“The guy sprints, shows a run, tears himself apart, penetrates the opponent's defense, but he can't make the final shot, or the ones around him can't keep up.”

“Osimhen is a good footballer, a big star but I wouldn't pay that kind of money,” he added.

According to GS Gazete, the striker has received criticism, but not many have questioned his performances, and he had Turkish commentator Reha Kapsal defending his display against Hatayspor.

Osimhen scored a penalty against Hatayspor to help the team secure a 1-1 draw but was caught offside four times, two of which led to disallowed goals, and Toroglu believes Icardi would have done better.

“If Mauro Icardi were there, Galatasaray would have easily beaten Hatayspor. Icardi is really on a different level in this respect. His absence is felt,” he said.

Icardi suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League group stage match on November 7, 2024.

Osimhen has been deployed as the lone striker since then due to Okan Buruk rightfully not trusting Michy Batshuayi, who joined from Fenerbahce in the summer.

The absence of Icardi affected Osimhen on and off the pitch, as it ruled him out of a possible January departure, which would have left Galatasaray thin.

Conte admits Napoli miss Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Antonio Conte admitted that Napoli miss Osimhen after the departure of his former partner Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italian manager claimed that the team's title-winning core of the 2022/23 season is no more, which is a significant loss for the club, but they must look ahead.

