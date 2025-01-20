Victor Osimhen is currently on loan at Galatasaray but is expected to return to Napoli in the summer of 2025

Arsenal is reportedly exploring a January move for Osimhen, but his huge release clause poses a challenge

Galatasaray has no option to buy Osimhen, with Napoli extending his contract until 2027 before the loan deal

Victor Osimhen is one of the most-wanted strikers in European football presently as several top clubs have signalled their interest in the wantaway Napoli striker.

Since joining Galatasaray on loan last summer, the 26-year-old forward has rediscovered form by becoming the Turkish club’s leading goalscorer this season.

Arsenal's bid to sign Victor Osimhen has become complicated due to Napoli's clauses inserted in his current deal. Photo by Anadolu

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has made 20 goal contributions in just 18 games for Galatasaray, scoring 14 times and creating six assists in all competitions.

The Super Eagles' forward goal return has put him on the radar of some top clubs including Manchester United, Chelsea, and most recently Arsenal.

Despite numerous interests in Osimhen, signing the 26-year-old striker has become complicated due to the nature of his loan deal at Galatasaray and his release clause fixed by Napoli.

Osimhen’s complicated contract with Napoli explained

Before finalizing Osimhen’s loan deal to Galatasaray, Napoli extended the striker’s contract from 2026 to 2027, ensuring their leverage in future transfer negotiations, Football Italia reports.

This move reflects the Italian club’s intention to secure maximum value for the Nigerian striker, who remains one of the most sought-after talents in Europe.

The 26-year-old forward only joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli in September 2024 after negotiations with Al-Ahli, PSG, and Chelsea fell through.

Galatasaray does not have an option to buy, meaning Osimhen is set to return to Napoli in the summer.

Arsenal now favourites to sign Osimhen

Arsenal is exploring a move for Osimhen to strengthen their attack during the January window.

The Gunners are assessing their options before the transfer window closes. However, Napoli’s current release clause for a January deal stands at €90m, with part of the fee allocated to Galatasaray due to the loan agreement.

This hefty price tag, combined with Osimhen’s €10m annual salary (with Galatasaray covering €6m for this season), makes an immediate transfer challenging.

Additionally, Osimhen had turned down an opportunity to join Manchester United this winter, indicating his reluctance to make a mid-season move.

Why a January move seems unlikely for Osimhen

Galatasaray’s management and coaching staff have reiterated their commitment to keeping Osimhen until the end of the season, making a January departure almost impossible.

With the 26-year-old forward’s loan spell set to end in the summer, the Nigerian star will likely have multiple suitors, including Arsenal, vying for his signature.

Napoli has set a €75m release clause for a permanent transfer in the summer, which could open the door for Arsenal and other top European clubs.

Mikel arrives Turkey to meet Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Chelsea defensive midfielder Mikel Obi arrived in Istanbul for showdown talks with Galatasaray striker Osimhen.

Osimhen's future remains uncertain, but the striker has disclosed that he would love to end his season-long loan deal with Galatasaray.

An exit clause exists in his deal with the Turkish club, but the striker recently rejected a move to English Premier League club Manchester United.

