Mikel Obi has landed in Istanbul ahead of possible showdown talks with Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen

The Chelsea legend once disclosed that he would try to convince the striker to move to the Stamford Bridge outfit

He was spotted at Galatasaray's Florya Metin Oktay training facility, where he met with some top officials of the club

Former Chelsea defensive midfielder Mikel Obi arrived in Istanbul on Monday, January 20, for showdown talks with Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen's future remains uncertain, but the striker has disclosed that he would love to end his season-long loan deal with Galatasaray.

An exit clause exists in his deal with the Turkish club, but the striker recently rejected a move to English Premier League club Manchester United.

Turkish journalist Kagan Dursun has disclosed that the Red Devils recently offered £59 million to bring the Nigerian striker to Old Trafford.

According to him, Napoli officials travelled to Istanbul recently to secure Osimhen’s commitment to the club, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Mikel wants Osimhen at Chelsea

Meanwhile, Mikel Obi has not hidden his love for Victor Osimhen to move to join Stamford Bridge outfit Chelsea.

The club legend has been a vocal critic of striker Nicolas Jackson, who has not been convincing in front of goal.

Last summer, Osimhen was on the verge of joining Chelsea, but negotiations collapsed in the final hours of the transfer window.

According to Football Italia, Mikel stated that he would try to convince the 26-year-old, adding that disclosing that Didier Drogba is also doing his best to ensure the deal is sorted. He said:

“I hope that Chelsea fans will finally see him come to the club. I’ll make sure I send him those text messages and calls, making sure Chelsea is his top priority.

“Didier is also speaking to him, sharing his ideas and what the club means to us. We all want to see Victor come to the club. If it happens, it happens. It’s a huge transfer fee, but if we can match it and get him to the club that would be fantastic."

Mikel arrives in Galatasaray training

Mikel was spotted at Galatasaray's Florya Metin Oktay training facility, where he met with his compatriot, Victor Osimhen.

The Chelsea legend, who played for the Turkish club Trabzonspor, met the former vice president of Giresunspot Muzaffer Aygun and the owner of Titanic Hotels.

Reports suggest that he would use the opportunity to speak with Osimhen over a possible transfer to Chelsea.

Arsenal trying to convince Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal are exploring ways to sign Victor Osimhen after Manchester United failed in their quest to land the Nigerian international.

The Gunners are exploring ways to convince the forward to join them before the close of the January transfer window.

Several clubs are also jostling for the forward's signature, although he has reiterated that he would love to see off his season-long loan deal at Galatasaray.

Talks with London club Chelsea collapsed in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

