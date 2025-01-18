Serie A outfit, Napoli, are reportedly in the market for a replacement for their former attacker, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

The Georgian forward, who had his big career breakthrough with the Neapolitan outfit, recently completed a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain

A former Real Madrid attacker has urged the Italian Serie A side to consider signing a Nigerian attacker as a replacement for Kvaratskhelia

Napoli’s search for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s replacement has become the dominant storyline surrounding the club.

The Georgian star, who left an indelible mark on the Neapolitan side, recently finalised a high-profile move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a reported fee of €70 million.

Kvaratskhelia’s departure has dealt a significant blow to Napoli’s ambitions, with coach, Antonio Conte, admitting during a recent press conference, as reported by Napoli Zone, that he feels a sense of failure regarding the progress the club was expected to make and the sudden loss of their marquee player.

Amid discussions about Kvaratskhelia’s exit, attention has turned to finding a suitable replacement. One prominent name linked to the Neapolitan club is Nigerian forward, Ademola Lookman.

The Atalanta star, whose contract has just over a year remaining, has impressed with his recent form. Adding to the speculation, a former Real Madrid player has publicly urged Napoli to secure Lookman’s signature as Kvaratskhelia’s successor.

Ex-Real Madrid star urges Napoli to sign Lookman

Speaking in an interview as captured by Tutto Napoli, former Real Madrid star, Antonio Cassano, detailed the Neapolitan club should go all out for the signature of Lookman.

The 42-year-old highlighted Lookman’s wealth of experience, emphasising that the Nigerian attacker would be a valuable addition to the project being spearheaded by coach Conte and the Napoli hierarchy.

“For me, Napoli must go for Lookman or keep an eye on a player Conte already knows,” Cassano stated.

He also suggested an alternative if a deal for Lookman proves difficult to execute, recommending Tottenham’s Son Heung-min.

“His contract expires in June, and Conte knows him. I would offer compensation to the English club and take him immediately. He’s 32 years old but still a fantastic player. Scoring 170 goals as a winger at Tottenham is remarkable,” Cassano added.

Cassano’s comments come amid growing reports that Lookman has emerged as a strong contender to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at Napoli.

Lookman has been in sensational form for Atalanta, registering an impressive 18 goals in 24 appearances this season, according to data courtesy of FotMob.

The Nigerian forward will also aim to make a statement when Atalanta faces Napoli in their upcoming Serie A clash, where he is expected to play a pivotal role.

Toni speaks on Atalanta

Legit.ng in another report detailed that former Serie A striker, Luca Toni, has identified what Atalanta lacks to win their maiden Scudetto crown.

The former Italian national team attacker emphasised that La Dea lacks the ability to win certain fixtures in what he described as a ‘dirty’ manner. Toni’s comments come after Atalanta were held to a draw by Juventus.

