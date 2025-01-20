Bayer Leverkusen is negotiating a one-year extension to keep Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface until 2029

The 24-year-old forward’s deal will make him one of Leverkusen’s top earners, despite recent injury setbacks

Boniface remains crucial to Xabi Alonso's plans after scoring 29 goals in 49 appearances for the Bundesliga club

Bayer Leverkusen is on the verge of finalising a one-year contract extension for Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface to deter top European clubs from poaching him in the summer.

The Nigerian striker's current deal, set to expire in 2028, is being extended to 2029 to secure his future amid growing interest from top European clubs.

Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly prepared to make Victor Boniface one of the club's highest-paid players as negotiations start for a new deal. Photo by Pau Barrena

Source: Getty Images

Boniface, who has been an exceptional player since joining the reigning Bundesliga champions from Union Saint-Gilloise in 2023, has expressed satisfaction at the BayArena, giving Leverkusen a positive edge in negotiations.

According to One Football, Boniface’s contract extension will reportedly elevate the Nigerian forward to one of the highest earners at the German club, increasing his annual salary beyond his current €3 million.

This move reflects Bayer Leverkusen’s commitment to retaining their star players as the German champions aim to remain competitive in both domestic and European competitions.

Boniface’s injury history and overcoming setbacks

Boniface has been a superb addition to Xabi Alonso’s team since joining Bayer Leverkusen in 2022, netting 29 goals and providing 10 assists in just 49 appearances, Transfermarkt reports.

Despite the 24-year-old forward’s stellar performances, the Nigerian international has faced significant injury challenges, including an abductor injury last season and a thigh injury suffered on international duty with the Super Eagles in 2024.

Leverkusen remains confident about Boniface's recovery and future contributions, believing that extending the forward's contract sends a powerful message of trust and solidarity not just to the player but also to possible suitors who are keeping an eye on him.

Leverkusen determined to keep the core squad

Bayer Leverkusen’s decision to extend Boniface’s contract aligns with their broader vision of building a formidable squad under manager Xabi Alonso.

The Nigerian striker, who has been linked with several top clubs including Chelsea and Arsenal in the past, is considered an integral part of their plans, and his performances have solidified his reputation as one of Europe’s most promising forwards.

The top priority for both Boniface and Leverkusen is ensuring a strong comeback from the forward’s current injury.

Once fully fit, the 24-year-old striker is expected to pick up where he left off, although he will need to fight to get back his starting spot from Patrick Schick who has been in superb form since his absence.

Boniface breaks up with Norwegian partner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Boniface and Norwegian influencer Rikke Hermine Jensen have officially ended their four-year relationship.

The couple's breakup became evident when they unfollowed each other on social media as Jensen wiped her Instagram profile, leaving just one post.

The pair’s last public appearance together was in May during Bayer Leverkusen’s historic Bundesliga title celebrations. Boniface and Jensen shared a heartfelt kiss and posed for photos with their families, a moment that now feels bittersweet in hindsight.

