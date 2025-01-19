Ola Aina has been in sensational form for Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League this season

The Nigerian international has netted two goals in 22 appearances for the club so far in the current campaign

He is considered the best right-back in the English top flight, where Trent Alexander-Arnold has set a standard

Nigerian international Ola Aina has continued to make headlines following his impressive performances in the Premier League this season.

The Super Eagles defender is being considered the best right-back in the English top flight this season, but Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has already set a standard.

While they are entirely different players, Aina has evolved into a sensational figure under manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Ola Aina's stats

The 28-year-old has made 22 Premier League appearances this, registering two goals and an assist.

Many have branded him as one of the best-performing right-backs in the top flight in the ongoing 2024/2025 season.

The former Chelsea has grown, and according to New York Times, not many defenders are performing at a higher level than the Chelsea academy product.

According to Footystats, Aina has conceded 22 goals and kept 10 clean sheets in 22 matches in the English top flight this season.

He has so far made 2.12 tackles and 1.28 interceptions for every 90 minutes he was on the pitch.

Aina is also racking up about 2.81 clearances at the same time.

However, his contract with Nottingham Forest will lapse this summer amid interest from Manchester City.

Famous Nigerian journalist Ayomide Oguntimehin has suggested that the impressive Nigerian star could become a formidable replacement for Kyle Walker. Oguntimeyin told Legit.ng:

"Ola Aina has been impressive for Nottingham Forest, no doubts, and I am glad Espírito Santo has given him a lot of confidence with game time. I believe this would have been the same for Taiwo Awoniyi, but it is what it is.

For me, should he keep up with this form, he might turn out to be the best candidate to replace Kyle Walker in Manchester City and this is more than going for money but going to join one of the best teams in the top five leagues."

Alexander Arnold's stats

On the other hand, Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has more assists than any other defender in Premier League history, has continued to impress.

He has created more chances (488) than any other defender since his first Liverpool game in 2016.

Footy Stats reports that the England international has made 20 league appearances for Liverpool this season, conceding 15 goals and keeping 9 clean sheets.

He has scored one goal and registered 5 assists this season.

Moreover, he's made 2.71 tackles and 1.21 interceptions for every 90 minutes he was on the pitch. Alexander Arnold is also racking up about 1.63 clearances at the same time.

Ola Aina speaks on leaving Chelsea

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ola Aina was part of the Chelsea youth team that won the UEFA Youth League titles in 2015 and 2016 and featured in consecutive FA Youth Cup finals against Fulham and Manchester City.

The Super Eagles star, whose contract with Nottingham Forest ends at the end of this season, could extend his deal with the club.

He detailed that playing in Italy had always been a dream for him, and when the opportunity arose, he was determined not to let it slip by.

