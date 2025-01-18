Marcos Silva has shared the main reason Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi was substituted early versus Leicester City

Fulham returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Adama Traore sealed all three points for the Cottagers in a match where tactical adjustments played a key role. However, the halftime substitution of Alex Iwobi raised eyebrows among fans.

Alex Iwobi was substituted at halftime during Fulham's 2-0 victory against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Marc Atkins

The Nigerian international has been a standout performer for Fulham this season, and his removal sparked speculation about a potential injury despite an impressive performance for the London club, BBC reports.

Manager Marco Silva's post-match explanation, however, explained an entirely different reason for the 28-year-old midfielder's substitution.

Why Iwobi was substituted despite versus Leicester

Addressing the media after the game, Fulham manager Marcos Silva clarified that Iwobi’s substitution was unrelated to his performance.

Silva explained that the Super Eagles midfielder had been battling flu symptoms in the lead-up to the match versus Leicester but was cleared to start following a pre-game assessment.

“Nothing with his performance,” Silva explained. “He had a difficult twenty-four hours, he had a bit of a flu last night. In the morning we assessed him, and he was okay to play.

We always had a doubt if he’d be able to play the whole game, and at halftime, he was not feeling so, so well. We decided to change him.”

Despite Iwobi’s early substitution, Fulham maintained their composure and dominance, showing the depth and adaptability to earn an impressive 2-0 victory with Traore, who came in place of the Nigerian midfielder, getting the second goal.

Iwobi’s impressive season highlights his importance

Iwobi has been an important player for Fulham this season, starting every Premier League game and registering an impressive 10-goal involvement, scoring seven goals and creating three assists, per Transfermarkt.

After spells with Arsenal and Everton previously, this season marks the 28-year-old midfielder’s best return in a single campaign, underlining his importance to Fulham’s attacking setup.

Fulham supporters will be hopeful that Iwobi recovers quickly as they continue their quest to climb the Premier League table.

With performances like those seen this season, the Super Eagles star is undoubtedly a key component of Fulham’s ambitions.

Fulham’s manager explains Iwobi’s best position

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iwobi’s preferred position has been a big debate since the start of his career, and Fulham head coach Marco Silva has shared his thoughts about the player.

The Nigerian midfielder grew up in London and came through the ranks at the famous Arsenal's Hale End academy, making his debut under former and legendary manager Arsene Wenger in 2015.

After four years at the Emirates, he was shipped to Everton in 2019, and after another four years in the North West, he returned to London with Fulham, where he found a new life under Silva.

