Marcus Rashford praised Manchester United’s victory against Fulham on Instagram, despite his ongoing exile

The Manchester United forward is yet to feature for the Red Devils in over six weeks, raising questions about his future

Ruben Amorim has continued to criticise Rashford’s attitude publicly, intensifying transfer exit rumours

Marcus Rashford has sent a message of support to Manchester United following their hard-fought 1-0 Premier League victory against Fulham.

This comes amid ongoing tensions between the 27-year-old forward and Man United head coach Ruben Amorim, who recently questioned Rashford’s attitude in yet another public dig.

Marcus Rashford has been exiled from the Manchester United squad for six weeks by manager Reuben Amorim. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt

According to GOAL, Rashford has not played for Manchester United for six weeks now and is increasingly being criticised by new manager Amorim with speculations suggesting he could leave his boyhood club before the January window ends.

Amorim had cited Rashford’s poor work ethic as the reason for his continuous omission from the Red Devils squad as he insists, he would not play anyone unwilling to put in the work for the Man United shirt.

Barcelona has been touted as a likely destination for Rashford although the England international is keeping his next move very close to his chest.

Rashford sends message to Man United

Meanwhile, Rashford is not getting distracted by talks surrounding his future at Old Trafford and was in the Stadium to cheer his teammates to victory in their 1-0 win against Fulham on Sunday.

“Congratulations on the win,” Rashford wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a raising hands emoji, showing solidarity with his teammates despite being sidelined for over six weeks.

Transfer speculation looms over Rashford

Lautaro Martinez scored the winning goal as Amorim’s men returned to winning ways after a run of poor results recently and Rashford was delighted with the victory.

With the January transfer window nearing its close, Rashford is reportedly exploring options for a move away from Old Trafford.

The lifelong Red Devil, who has spent his entire professional career at Manchester United, is now at a crossroads.

Clubs across Europe are rumoured to be monitoring the 27-year-old forward’s situation closely, eager to secure the services of a player with his pedigree.

For Rashford, leaving Manchester United would mark the end of an era, but given the current situation, it may also provide a much-needed fresh start.

Meanwhile, United fans will be watching closely as the transfer deadline approaches, uncertain about whether one of their most iconic players will remain at the club.

Rashford sent home from Man United training

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rashford was sent home from Manchester United’s training a day after he was dropped from the squad that faced Manchester City by manager Amorim.

The England international has been in the news for a whole lot of different reasons. Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim axed him from his squad for his first Manchester derby.

Rashford was sent back home after reporting for training on Monday, a day after the derby as reports indicated that the 27-year-old forward was checked by the team doctor and adjudged to be of high fever. He was, therefore, sent back home to recover.

